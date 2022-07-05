"I want a winner" - NFL fans react to Patriots' Mac Jones getting in shape ahead of 2022 season

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be ready for his second season in the NFL.

The 2021 15th-overall pick out of Alabama won Offensive Rookie of the Year after being the fourth quarterback taken in the draft.

He was the only rookie to lead his team to the playoffs. He started all 17 games for the Patriots last season and compiled an impressive 10-7 record.

Jones threw 22 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions while leading all rookies in yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage last season.

Before being drafted, there was a picture that surfaced of him celebrating the National Championship at Alabama with what appeared to be a dad-bod beer belly. Fast forward to his first NFL off-season, and he looks to be in much better shape.

Center David Andrews spoke with 98.5 The Sports Hub last week and said that he isn't surprised that Jones has been putting in work this off-season and labeled him a hard worker.

Andrews said:

“The kid’s a hard worker,” Andrews said, via Conor Roche of Boston.com. “He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes, I just try to get him to take a deep breath. But that’s what you want out of your quarterback. He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun for me the last year, year and a half, to get to know him. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”

Fans react to Mac Jones' getting in shape ahead of 2022 season

Only time will tell how Jones' improved physique will affect his performance on the field. Improving upon his impressive rookie year will be a tough act to follow, but from the looks of things, Jones is ready for the challenge.

