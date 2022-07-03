"Mac Jones really stopped eating ice cream" - NFL analyst highlights Patriots QB's incredible transformation

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has become a fan favorite, especially after having a stellar rookie season.

Jones isn't the most jacked/in-shape quarterback, and it's shown in college. NFL analyst Dov Kleiman tweeted a side-by-side picture of Jones' physique from after winning the National Championship in college to now. The quarterback seems to have shed some pounds and converted it into muscle.

Kleiman tweeted:

Even after the college season concluded, it seemed like Jones was still a bit out of shape. At his pro day, he lifted up his shirt for a quick second and was photographed with what appeared to be the classic beer-belly of a middle aged man.

Al Sacco @AlSacco49 Mac Jones showing of his game, and beer gut, at today’s Pro Day Mac Jones showing of his game, and beer gut, at today’s Pro Day https://t.co/zwb3lu8i3a

Although he doesn't have the physique of a player like DK Metcalf, Jones is still in good football shape and was able to lead a team to the playoffs as a rookie.

The New England Patriots might have quickly found Tom Brady's successor in Mac Jones

When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots after the 2019 season, it gave the Patriots a big challenge in finding his replacement.

The following season, they turned to veteran quarterback Cam Newton to lead them for the forseeable future. He lasted one season going 7-8 as the starting quarterback.

The following year, the Patriots turned to the NFL draft to try and find Brady's long-term replacement.

Mac Jones was drafted 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. He was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft, behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields. Despite that, he had the best rookie season of any quarterback in the class.

He was the only rookie to lead his team to the playoffs. He started all 17 games for the Patriots last season and compiled an impressive 10-7 record. He completed 352 out of 521 passing attempts for 3,801 yards, and threw for 22 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions. He also showcased his ability to run with the ball, adding 129 rushing yards.

He led all rookie quarterbacks in yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage last season.

After guiding his team to the playoffs, the quarterback came up short against the Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round 47-17. Jones made the Pro Bowl and was second in Offensive Rookie of the Year votings.

