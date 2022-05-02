Who is Bryce Young? Alabama QB odd's on favorite to be #1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

It’s never too early to look into next year's draft class, and the 2023 NFL Draft class is currently headlined by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Young was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and is currently the 2-1 favorite to be the first pick in next year's draft class. The next favorite is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, at +210, and at number three is another member of Alabama, linebacker Will Anderson at +300.

As a freshman, Young was the backup to Mac Jones, who was selected in the first-round of last year's draft by the New England Patriots. In his freshman season, Young saw limited action, completing 13 passes out of 22 for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Young started in his first season for the Crimson Tide last year as a sophomore and had a historic season. He threw for 4,872 yards, threw for 67 percent, threw 47 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and added three rushing touchdowns. He set Alabama's single-season marks for passing yards and touchdowns.

He led the Crimson Tide to the National Championship, where they faced the Georgia Bulldogs, but fell short to them, 33-18.

As a senior in high school, Young was named Los Angeles Times Player of the Year. He was also the Gatorade Football Player of the Year. In his high-school career, he threw for 4,268 yards and 58 touchdowns.

Unlike the 2022 quarterback draft class, the 2023 class next year is expected to be a strong class.

Ohio State's CJ Stroud passed for 4,435 yards, 44 TDs and six interceptions last season, and is currently the second-highest favorite to go number-one overall in next year's draft.

Another top quarterback coming out next year is South Carolina's Spencer Rattler. Last season, he completed 70.1% of his passes with 40 TDs and 12 interceptions while averaging 8.9 yards per attempt.

Another intriguing prospect is Miami's Tyler Van Dyke. Van Dyke didn’t begin 2021 as the starter, but after D'Eriq King suffered a season-ending injury, he performed very well. In nine games, Van Dyke had 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns to only si interceptions.

Next year's quarterback class will certainly be better than this year's.

