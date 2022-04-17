Watch: Ohio State QB CJ Stroud pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins at Spring Game 

Saturday marks exactly one week since Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically died. Haskins passed away in South Florida while crossing a busy highway after practicing with some of his teammates. Haskins was just 24.

The impact of Haskins' death has touched everyone in the NFL community. Players, coaches, analysts, and fans kept Haskins near the front of their brains as they went through this last week.

Dwayne Haskins' death was especially heartwrenching for the players at Haskins' alma mater, Ohio State University. CJ Stroud paid tribute to Haskins on Saturday at Ohio State's spring game. Stroud wore a number seven jersey in honor of Haskins, which included his name on the back.

Stroud and Haskins never played together on the Buckeyes team. Haskins would wind up being a first-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2019, while Stroud didn't enroll in the university until 2020.

But Haskins is a legend at the school, and all the school's current players and alumni alike are grateful to have Haskins as an example of how Ohio State players should carry themselves on and off the field.

Dwayne Haskins is immortalized in Ohio State history as a legend

Haskins may have only spent one season as the starting quarterback for Ohio State. But his 2018-19 season is one you can stack up against any college quarterback in the last decade.

His statistical numbers jump off the page when you look at them. In 14 games, he threw for 4,831 passing yards, an average of 345 per game. He also completed 70 percent of his 533 passing attempts.

Haskins was a touchdown machine, throwing for 50 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.

In addition to being a clean and efficient passer, Haskins contributed four touchdowns with his legs. His incredible season was highlighted by winning the Big Ten Championship Game and Rose Bowl. He threw for three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl.

One can only imagine what Dwayne Haskins' colligate career would've looked like had he stayed another year in school. But in his short time with the program, he inspired many future athletes like Stroud to join the Buckeyes and continue the program's legacy.

As sad as it is to have lost Haskins at such a young age, it's inspiring to see Stroud and others honor the Ohio State legend.

