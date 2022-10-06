"It means you an alpha male, you a lion" - Channing Crowder provides absurd reasoning for bizarre bathroom ritual

Former linebacker Channing Crowder has an interesting bathroom routine. Apparently, the former Miami Dolphins star prefers to strike up a conversation in the restroom with other fellow bladder relievers. Appearing on the Mr. Jay Hill podcast, Crowder was asked about his peculiar behavior in the restroom. He was proud to admit that he is not shy when it comes to bathroom etiquette.

Explaining his position, Crowder indicated that he talks to other people in the bathroom to measure their confidence:

“If you can have a conversation with me holding your [expletive], I’m holding my [expletive],and we can look each other in the eye and talk, that means you an alpha male, you a lion.”

Jay Hill, the host, seemed taken aback by Crowder’s assertions, and he questioned the sanity of his guest’s opinions. Regardless, Crowder stood by his comments and asserted that he is comfortable with himself. His self-confidence is such that he does not mind having a conversation with someone in the bathroom stall.

Channing Crowder has an active post-NFL career

Channing Crowder played in the NFL from 2005 to 2010 for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins selected him in at 70th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. As a linebacker, he recorded 469 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception during his professional football career.

Crowder was also a standout player at the University of Florida, where he earned First-Team All-American honors in 2004. He was a two-time All-SEC honoree in 2003 and 2004. Crowder played all of his collegiate and professional football in the state of Florida.

Once he left the NFL, Crowder has kept himself busy in the podcast business. He has co-hosted the I Am Athlete podcast with former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, and Fred Taylor. Channing Crowder is currently the co-host of The Pivot podcast with Taylor and Ryan Clark.

His interesting takes and slightly unorthodox habits have made him a popular item in the podcast business.

