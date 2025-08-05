Chargers' $18,000,000 star reveals true feelings on Micah Parsons potentially joining Jim Harbaugh's team after trade request from Cowboys

Micah Parsons has demanded a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, putting Super Bowl-chasing teams on alert. The perennial Pro Bowler is one of the best defensive players in the league and he'll be a solid addition to any system.Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack revealed his feelings on Parsons potentially joining Jim Harbaugh's side for the 2025 season. While speaking to Kay Adams, Mack, who signed a $18,000,000 contract in March, said:&quot;It's the speed of him understanding he has the speed and seeing the counters that he does so effectively and how fast he's able to get to the quarterback. Uh, this is definitely one of those things that's not coachable.&quot;Mack added:&quot;He got it. I'm inspired by it... (I would like to see him play here. We're talking about being contented with no.) He got it, you know, that's the business. That's the nature of the game.&quot;Khalil Mack signed a one-year, $18 million contract extension with the Chargers in March. He'll be anchoring Jim Harbaugh's defense in the upcoming campaign as the franchise looks to make a deep postseason run.Adding a player of Micah Parsons' caliber could go a long way in tightening up the Chargers' defense in a stacked AFC West. The Dallas Cowboys star is a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks due to his relentless ability to pick up sacks. A combination of him and Mack could be game-changing for Jim Harbaugh's side.What's next for Micah Parsons and the Cowboys?Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have spent the bulk of the offseason going back and forth in contract negotiations.It reached a boiling point on Friday as Parsons requested a trade from America's team. The Penn State Nittany Lions product write on social media:&quot;I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in all of sports and make this America's team once again.&quot;He continued:&quot;The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to closed-door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the franchise, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me.&quot;Despite the trade request, Parsons is attending training camp without taking part in any drills yet.Dallas Cowboys fans will hope that this contractual impasse can be sorted out in the near future. The team has three preseason games against the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons before the start of the regular season.Their regular season opener is against archrivals and reigning Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles.