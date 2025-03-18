Justin Herbert's lack of playoff success has been a reason for criticism throughout his career. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has excellent numbers and a big contract, but he hasn't won a postseason game in five years since he was drafted.

Herbert's stats and accolades have NFL fans and analysts ranking him as a top 10 quarterback. As a difference-maker since his rookie year, the Chargers know his importance, as he sits with a five-year, $262.5 million contract.

The recognition comes from all sides. Star safety Derwin James, who has been with the Chargers since 2017, gave a glowing review of his quarterback on Good Morning Football on Monday, speaking about how the rest of the game should help him more:

“He's Superman to me, in my locker room, we love him… I feel like just who he is as a person, as a human being. I respect him as a man, and honestly, I feel like it's a team game.

"It's easy to kind of sit up and judge about what he can and can't do, but I feel like part of it is on the defense, we're gonna help him out next year. And I feel like a lot of it on the offense, too, guys making plays around him. So I feel like we all gonna take that next step. And he definitely gonna be in that conversation where he belongs. And I can't wait for everybody to see it.”

James signed a four-year $76.5 million contract with the Chargers in August 2022.

How did the Chargers improve their offense around Justin Herbert in 2025?

Skill players were the focus of Los Angeles' signings on offense. They brought two new faces - running back Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers) and wide receiver Mike Williams - who returned after leaving in 2024 to play for the New York Jets.

Another important signing came on the offensive line, one of the weak links for the 2024 offense. Herbert will now be protected by guard Mekhi Becton, who won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles after switching from tackle to guard. He signed a two-year, $20 million deal.

On defense, most of the moves made were related to extending the deals of their players, including edge Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Teair Tart and linebacker Denzel Perryman.

