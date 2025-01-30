Chargers draft rumors: Justin Herbert gets major help from 22-TD star WR with Los Angeles' No. 22 pick

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to improve their roster in the second season under coach Jim Harbaugh. They were able to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team but lost in the AFC Wild Card Round to the Houston Texans in one of the worst games of quarterback Justin Herbert's career.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks released his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 and the Los Angeles Chargers bolstered its passing game with the 22nd overall pick by selecting Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden. In his three college football seasons (two with Houston and one with Texas), he finished with 134 receptions for 1,975 yards (14.7 yards per catch) with 22 receiving touchdowns.

For the Los Angeles Chargers, this would give them a young wide receiver duo of Golden and Ladd McConkey to bolster the offense. In one of the toughest divisions in the National Football League, adding Matthew Golden in the first round could really unlock a new level for Justin Herbert.

What do the Los Angeles Chargers need to do this offseason?

The Los Angeles Chargers have been an intriguing franchise but have some glaring needs that need to be addressed to move forward as a team. Wide receiver is certainly one of them but the defensive line is another spot where the team needs to improve.

All-Pro Khalil Mack is the biggest player that is hitting free agency but looking towards the future, both Joey Bosa and Bud Dupree are entering contract seasons. Having a coach like Jim Harbaugh will make the defense better as he has been a defensive guru and the team was best in the sport in 2024 with 17.7 points per game allowed.

Another need is getting a playmaking tight end to help in the passing game. There are some tight ends like Tyler Conklin in the free agency class this year while there are stars like Penn State's Tyler Warren and former Harbaugh player at Michigan, Colston Loveland, to name a few in the 2025 NFL draft.

The offense is where the focus of the draft and the offseason as a whole needs to be. However, getting a wide receiver like Matthew Golden would be a massive addition for the Los Angeles Chargers.

