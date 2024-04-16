Chargers Draft Rumors: NFL insider predicts Jim Harbaugh going against the grain to make surprise choice with No. 5 pick

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a fresh start under the leadership of new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Their first big assignment would be addressing major issues in the roster through the 2024 NFL draft.

The Chargers currently hold the No. 5 pick in the draft and there's been discussion of drafting a wide receiver. Moreover. there's also been speculation on the team potentially trading down to accumulate draft capital.

Speaking on Monday's "SportsCenter Special", NFL Insider Adam Schefter predicted Jim Harbaugh taking an offensive lineman with their No. 5 pick in the draft. Schefter noted that although the need for a wide receiver exists, Harbaugh could focus on bringing protection for his quarterback, Justin Herbert:

"In the end, Jim Harbaugh, in a draft full of great offensive linemen, is going to want to strengthen that line, protect the most important asset they have in Los Angeles in Justin Herbert and upgrade the offensive line," Schefter said. "That's how he plays football.

"And as greatest these wide receivers are, it's hard for me to imagine that he's gonna go that route this early, when there will be the chance to address that position at some point in time."

Jim Harbaugh's Chargers need to strike gold with first-round pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a lackluster 2023 NFL season, finishing 5-12 in the competitive AFC West division. As a result, they are picking high in the draft with their No. 5 pick, and it won't happen any sooner given Harbaugh's arrival.

The Chargers cannot afford to not strike it big with their first-round selection. They lost key offensive weapons with the likes of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, opening up a glaring hole at the wide receiver position.

While Harbaugh may like to get in the trenches and protect Justin Herbert by drafting an offensive lineman, the talent at the wide receiver position runs deep in this draft class.

At No. 5, Harbaugh will possibly have the option of taking Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. or LSU's Malik Nabers, two excellent pass catchers, who are coming off stellar college football seasons. The Chargers cannot go wrong in building their pass game and giving Herbert a much-needed favorite target.

The Chargers currently have nine picks in the upcoming draft, including a compensatory pick.

Who do you think Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles should draft with the No. 5 pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

