Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert got himself a new weapon via the draft in TCU's Quentin Johnston. L.A. looks to improve after the disastrious loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in last year's playoffs.

For most quarterbacks, when a new player is drafted to their team, particularly an offensive player, dialogue is quickly established. The QB takes initiative to integrate the newest member into the team.

Thus far, Herbert has failed to reach out to Johnston aside from following him on Instagram. While this isn't exactly an earth-shattering revelation, some fans have trolled Herbert, with one fan saying he has never had great leadership.

"He’s never been a huge leader let’s be honest."

Other NFL fans chimed in and took Herbert to task over something many feel should be a formality.

John @Herb2Johnston I’m not going to lie, this is bad leadership from Herbert. No excuse to not reach out to your new WR. I’m not going to lie, this is bad leadership from Herbert. No excuse to not reach out to your new WR. https://t.co/Mn4okCG49O

Nat @thotbaq @Herb2Johnston I love Herbert but stuff like this rubs me the wrong way around him as a leader @Herb2Johnston I love Herbert but stuff like this rubs me the wrong way around him as a leader

MaybeTomorrow @Ballsindaface @Herb2Johnston Herbert don't care about football bro it's money to him lol, don't make him any worse of a player. @Herb2Johnston Herbert don't care about football bro it's money to him lol, don't make him any worse of a player.

👨🏻‍💼 @WayneDunlap1979 @Herb2Johnston Guys a joke of a player and leader, Bo Callahan 2.0 @Herb2Johnston Guys a joke of a player and leader, Bo Callahan 2.0

WhoWantsEkeler @FixLatency @Herb2Johnston I see herb pulling an andrew luck so im just enjoying the run while it lasts @Herb2Johnston I see herb pulling an andrew luck so im just enjoying the run while it lasts

Max @ALEXANDERMAX02 @Herb2Johnston That’s so strange especially for a first rounder @Herb2Johnston That’s so strange especially for a first rounder

ryan @Ryab14401163 @Herb2Johnston Honestly Herbert doesn’t seem like the type of guy to reach out and call someone and would rather meet them in person @Herb2Johnston Honestly Herbert doesn’t seem like the type of guy to reach out and call someone and would rather meet them in person

Tim Martindale @TimMartindale1 @Herb2Johnston I’m not even a charger fan but is it really that serious I know it’s something he maybe should do at some point but it’s not that serious @Herb2Johnston I’m not even a charger fan but is it really that serious I know it’s something he maybe should do at some point but it’s not that serious

It appears that most fans feel that Herbert should have least gotten in touch with Johnston.

With rookie mini camps underway for all 32 NFL teams, it is not known if Herbert will make an appearance. Most of the senior players are still working out by themselves.

For some, it is a big deal that Justin Herbert hasn't reached out to Johnston, but the pair do have an entire offseason to get to know each other.

Justin Herbert hoping for better 2023 season

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Chargers, under Justin Herbert and head coach Branden Staley, had a decent season. However, it ended horribly. After a 10-7 regular season record, the Chargers faced the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round.

After being up 27-0 with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Chargers failed miserably. They allowed Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars to overrun them.

Los Angeles would go on to lose the unloseable game, 31-30, thanks to a Riley Patterson 36-yard field goal as time expired.

Now, as the offseason approaches, the Chargers will be hoping to put that horror show behind them.

Justin Herbert has a new weapon in Johnston, but the future of running back Austin Ekeler is up in the air.

In a division that has the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert and the Chargers will have their work cut out just making it back to the postseason next year.

