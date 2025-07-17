Chargers GM Joe Hortiz drops major update on Najee Harris injury ahead of training camp

In 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired RB Najee Harris with the 24th pick. After four seasons, he joined the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal in March. Fans were eagerly waiting to see Harris play for Jim Harbaugh's team.

However, on the 4th of July, Najee Harris suffered an eye injury during a fireworks mishap. This raised questions about his availability for training camp and the upcoming 2025 season.

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Daniel Popper provided an update on Najee Harris' injury. According to a tweet he shared, Chargers GM Joe Hortiz expects the running back to be a part of the team's training camp that begins on July 17.

"#Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said Najee Harris (eye) wll likely begin training camp on NFI. Harris is expected to report to The Bolt later today, per Hortiz. Harris has been receiving treatment from doctors at Stanford."

The fireworks incident injured several of Harris's friends, with one of them losing his fingers. However, the RB's agent, Doug Hendrickson, clarified that the injury was 'superficial' and fans can soon expect to see his Chargers debut.

During his four-season stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris played in 68 games for the team. He recorded a total of 4,312 yards and 28 TDs rushing with six receiving touchdowns to his name.

Jim Harbaugh had tried to recruit Najee Harris during his collegiate career

The Chargers' head coach always had an eye for Najee Harris. During his stint with the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh tried to recruit the running back to play at Ann Arbor. However, he ultimately joined the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In March, Harris talked about the recruiting efforts made by Harbaugh and his impression of the Chargers' head coach.

"I remember, I think it was my senior year, he came back," Harris said. "They was calling out the homecoming queen. I think he wanted to call the homecoming queen, so he took the mic in front of everybody and called out the homecoming queen.

"And I just looked back, and I was like, 'What the heck?'... But that's just how much of a down to earth, cool guy he is. So that was my last thing I remembered him doing. It was crazy."

While Jim Harbaugh did not get Harris to play for Michigan, he now has the chance to seek glory with him on the Chargers roster. However, only time will tell if he's at his full potential ahead of their season opener against the Chiefs in September.

