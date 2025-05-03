Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh admits waking up in the middle of the night thinking about Justin Herbert

LA Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has made a strong statement about his expectations and goals for Justin Herbert. He was always fond of Herbert, one of the most promising quarterbacks in the NFL who's yet to take the final step to become an elite passer.

After a season of Anthony Lynn and three of Brandon Staley, Herbert joined forces with Harbaugh to try to lead the Chargers to a Super Bowl win. They finished with an 11-6 record in 2024 but were eliminated in the wild card round of the 2024 NFL playoffs by the Houston Texans. They are now eager to take one more step to their ultimate goal, and Harbaugh is aware that Herbert is a key part of his plans.

Harbaugh said on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday that he wakes up at night thinking about Justin Herbert's career. More specifically, he often thinks about getting Herbert to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It isn't easy, but Jim Harbaugh knows what it would take for the quarterback to achieve this goal. The former Michigan Wolverines coach said that a couple of Super Bowl wins would do it for Herbert, noting that more people would benefit from that hypothetical scenario.

Herbert is coming off a strong season where he posted 3,870 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and three interceptions. Jim Harbaugh teams tend to be run-heavy squads, and the 2024 version of the Chargers wasn't different.

However, Herbert still showed his brilliance when the team needed him to carry it to victory. Besides Ladd McConkey (82 receptions for 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games), Herbert struggled to find another solid partner on air, but things could change in Jim Harbaugh's second term with the team.

What moves did Jim Harbaugh's Chargers make to help Justin Herbert win?

The LA Chargers have had a busy offseason to boost their defense and offense. They signed RB Najee Harris from the Pittsburgh Steelers to a one-year deal, CB Donte Jackson to a two-year contract, OL Mekhi Becton to a two-year deal and TE Tyler Conklin to a one-year contract.

Moreover, they drafted RB Omarion Hampton with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and WR Tre Harris to add another weapon to Herbert's arsenal. They also selected WR Keandre Lambert-Smith in the fifth round, bringing another intriguing option for Herbert.

The 2025 NFL season could be solid for Justin Herbert, Harbaugh and Co., but time will tell how the campaign develops.

