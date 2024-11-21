Jim Harbaugh's first season as the coach of the LA Chargers has brought a sense of change and a winning culture. They are on a four-game winning streak and have a tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

During Wednesday's weekly press conference, Harbaugh was asked by reporters how the team who went 5-12 last year is handling the success of a 7-3 record this season. Harbaugh said that winning can be motivation for some and also quoted another former Michigan coach, Gary Moeller.

He said that Moeller's quote helps keep people humble and not settle for the current success.

“When people are giving you accolades and compliments and telling you you’ve arrived, kick them in the shins," Harbaugh said. "You kick them right in the shins, that’s what you do. 'They’re trying to make you soft, kick ‘em in the shins.'"

Jim Harbaugh expects success from his teams, no matter what level he is coaching. Before taking the job with the Chargers, he led the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023. The LA Chargers are in second place in the AFC West behind the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs.

Jim Harbaugh will face brother; Baltimore Ravens for first time since Super Bowl Loss

Jim and John Harbaugh will face each other on Monday night as the Chargers take on the Ravens in primetime. It will be the first time that Jim will face his older brother since they met in the 2013 Super Bowl.

"I'm sure he doesn't want to make it about him," Jim said. "I don't want to make it about me. It is what it is. Big game, for sure. Two teams having at it."

The outcome of the game could have big implications in the AFC wild card race. The 7-3 Chargers are currently the fifth seed and the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens are the sixth seed in the playoff picture.

