Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh makes feelings clear on Justin Herbert amid GOAT debate

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a career playoff record of 0-2 in five seasons, but head coach Jim Harbaugh still thinks he's amongst the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Yes, all-time.

In a surprising statement made by the Chargers' head coach on Tuesday, Harbaugh spoke very highly of his quarterback who he praised as being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today and ever.

Harbaugh said in an appearance on PFT Live on Tuesday:

“It’s like being around greatness every single day. I would follow him to hell and back. I’ve never been around a competitor quite like him. Some great ones, but, you know, no doubt in my mind that Justin Herbert is not only one of the great quarterbacks in the NFL today but truly one of the great quarterbacks of all time.”

While the statement is a bit shocking, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise coming from Harbaugh. Last year, before the 2024 NFL Draft, Harbaugh spoke highly of his quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who he won a national championship with in his final season as Michigan's coach. He stated that McCarthy was the "best quarterback in the draft."

McCarthy ended up being the fourth quarterback taken in the draft as he was picked 10th overall.

Why Justin Herbert is not one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time

Justin Herbert during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Many people, however, don't share Jim Harbaugh's sentiments. In fact, there can be an argument that Justin Herbert is not even one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL currently.

While Harbaugh is showing great confidence and praise for the quarterbacks that he's worked with, a little bias could certainly have influenced his bold statement.

While Herbert is a franchise quarterback, you can't compare him to all-time greats like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Dan Marino and John Elway.

Herbert has been in the league for five years. In those five seasons, he has only made the playoffs twice. In Herbert's first playoff game, he and the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was the third-largest blown lead in NFL playoff history.

Against the Houston Texans in the team's playoff game this past season, Herbert completed 14-of-32 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Herbert was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and has been named to just one Pro Bowl so far. Justin Herbert is a good quarterback, but certainly not one of the greatest of all time, as Jim Harbaugh claimed.

