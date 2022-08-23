Watch: LA Chargers pay touching tribute to wounded police officers ahead of preseason game against Cowboys

As the Los Angeles Chargers set to face the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, the franchise took the time to recognize two wounded police officers. Los Angeles teamed up with The Wounded Blue organization to honor wounded officers from all over America. The officers in attendance had the chance to take part in the team’s activities prior to kickoff and during halftime of the game versus the Cowboys.

To start the game, San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputy Marcus Mason and California Highway Patrol officer Juan Reyes fired "Heroes Cannon" at SoFi Stadium. Reyes was shot six times during an incident in Studio City, California, and Mason was injured in a different incident.

Founder of Wounded Blue Lt. Randy Sutton, former Pennsylvania Highway Patrol officer Bob Bemis and Mason were on the field at halftime and were recognized by the Chargers.

Bemis is incapacitated, lacks vision in one eye and is in a wheelchair after being assaulted while on duty. Bemis was responsible for using the "Thunder Siren," a World War II-style siren that goes off when Los Angeles scores a touchdown.

TheWoundedBlue @WoundedBlue Almost halftime at Chargers game. I will be on the field with two hero’s who’ve been severely injured in the line of duty. Sgt Bob Bemis from Pennsylvania State Police and Deputy Marcus Mason! Almost halftime at Chargers game. I will be on the field with two hero’s who’ve been severely injured in the line of duty. Sgt Bob Bemis from Pennsylvania State Police and Deputy Marcus Mason! https://t.co/hVGq0rkQIV

In a news release, Sutton spoke about the number of officers attacked while in the line of duty and the issues of PTSD and suicide:

"We are honored by the Chargers’ support of America’s wounded officers. More than 120,000 officers have been attacked in the line of duty over the last two years. Too often, America’s law enforcement are severely wounded and left to fend for themselves, as 85% of departments don’t have the resources to deal with the long-term issues they face with their injuries.”

“PTSD and suicide are also at an historic high. Recognizing these officers and providing peer support for them is critical to their recovery."

Per The Wounded Blue, Los Angeles gifted over 100 tickets to wounded officers in the Los Angeles community.

What happened in the Cowboys/Chargers game?

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

In a game that saw both teams not play their starters, Dallas defeated Los Angeles by a score of 32 –18. Two of the Cowboys' touchdowns came on special teams as KaVonate Turpin returned both a kickoff and punt for a touchdown.

For Los Angeles, quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Easton Stick each had a touchdown pass in the loss.

While the game for both teams may not have meant much, it meant a lot to see the wounded officers be honored for their duties and sacrifices.

