Chargers vs Broncos injury report: Latest on Jerry Jeudy, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and more for Week 17

The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos face off in a Week 17 game in the 2023 NFL season. Both franchises are virtually out of the playoff race, so the game carries little significance in the grand scheme of things.

However, there's a developing storyline of the Russell Wilson versus Denver Broncos situation. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is likely out for the season due to internal issues, and the nine-time Pro Bowler is unlikely to start against the Chargers.

In his place, Jarrett Stidham will start against the Chargers, with the career backup being entrusted to guide his team to victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Commanders replace Sam Howell next year? Fire up our NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

Los Angeles Chargers injury report for Week 17

According to the Los Angeles Chargers website, the franchise will be without three players for the Denver Broncos clash.

The Chargers have ruled out Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa and Josh Palmer due to injury. All three players missed training this week, so they won't be risked in a dead rubber game against the Broncos.

Furthermore, three players are listed as doubtful for the game. They are Kenneth Murray, Tanner Muse and Nick Williams. All three are carrying knocks and will likely be game-time decisions for the matchup.

Also, the Chargers have three players listed as questionable for Week 17. They are Deane Leonard, Nick Vannett and Zion Johnson.

Justin Herbert's injury status

The Los Angeles Chargers will need Justin Herbert for their matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 17.

Herbert has been out since early December when he suffered a season-ending right index finger injury. Herbert's injury might have been when Brandon Staley's tenure was doomed, and the Chargers need to be stacked with backup QB talent.

Herbert won't be on the gridiron in Week 17, and the earliest that the Pro Bowler will be available is likely early in the 2024 regular season.

Keenan Allen's injury status

Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen is set to miss his third straight game with a heel injury. The perennial Pro Bowler did not practice this week, so he's certainly not going to feature in Week 17.

Denver Broncos injury report for Week 17

As for the Denver Broncos, the franchise will be without three players for their Week 17 matchup against the Chargers. The players ruled out of the game are Greg Dulcich, Courtland Sutton and Alex Palczewski due to injuries.

Furthermore, the Broncos have three players listed as questionable for Week 17. They are Dwayne Washington, Marvin Mims Jr. and Jerry Jeudy.

Jerry Jeudy's injury status

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is having a topsy-turvy season in 2023. The veteran pass catcher is questionable for Week 17 due to an illness.

Jeudy missed his team's Friday training session, which isn't a good sign for his potential availability. He will likely be a game-time decision for Sean Payton and Co.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: How to watch

The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos enter the game with little to play for.

The Chargers have been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Broncos are on the brink. Both teams won't be fielding their strongest lineups, and they will essentially be playing for pride. One thing's certain: both teams have much to improve upon in 2024.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Jahmyr Gibbs or Tony Pollard? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for Week 17 Projections