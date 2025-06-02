Charissa Thompson’s IG post stirs Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift theory

Television host Charissa Thompson's Instagram post has garnered attention, stirring a connection with Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. On Saturday, Thompson shared a slew of pictures, recapping her past month's important moments.

She posted pictures of herself and her dogs, among others. However, one snap that caught attention was the Pop-Tarts. The tarts were packed and had Charissa's name written on the side in cursive.

Fans noted the tarts and claimed that Taylor Swift had gifted her those. The American pop singer is best known for her homemade tarts, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a fan of her cooking.

Charissa Thompson is a long-term pal of Travis Kelce and attended the Amazon Upfront presentation on May 12 in New York with the TE. As the TV host shared the May dump, including a picture of tarts, it sparked talks that it was gifted by the renowned Grammy-winning singer, Swift.

Kelce has praised his girlfriend's homemade pop-tarts. Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl championship, the TE reacted to his girlfriend's homemade Pop-Tarts (NBC News):

“She is quite the cook. I’m a breakfast guy. Man, her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable. Homemade Pop-Tarts — unbelievable.”

Swift and Kelce have been together for almost two years.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, reclaims the masters of her albums

Taylor Swift bought the masters of six of her albums and shared the update on social media.

The American singer shared a picture of herself with her albums, posing in a light shirt and matching jeans. She wrote on Instagram:

"You belong with me. 💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤 Letter on my site :)"

Taylor Swift also released a letter on her website:

"All my music videos. And all the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work."

Kelce liked the story. Meanwhile, this offseason, the couple made a public appearance last month on Mother's Day, as they were spotted together for an outing at a restaurant with family members.

