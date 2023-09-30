Charles Barkley believes Russell Westbrook would have been an ‘all pro as a safety’ in the NFL

There will always be discussions about whether NBA players like Russell Westbrook can play in the NFL. Some professional basketball players did have a football background when they were younger, like LeBron James. Conversely, former NFL tight ends Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates played college basketball.

Myles Garrett has also shown hardcourt skill in some Celebrity All-Star games. However, those speculations will remain fiction, given the varying skill set required to play their sport. Likewise, their seasons coincide, making it challenging for anyone to juggle both leagues.

However, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barley believes Westbrook could have lined up in the NFL and had a successful career. The only thing lacking about his claim is the Guarantee Button he uses during Inside the NBA.

Charles Barkley sees Russell Westbrook as a successful NFL defensive back

Barkley has been an outspoken individual since he entered the NBA limelight. He hasn’t toned down his statements, ranging from the controversial to the comical. But he said in a recent interview with sports media veteran Dan Patrick:

“I love that guy as a player, and if he had played football, he would have been all pro as a safety or a corner.”

Westbrook’s speed and tenacity are some traits that should make him an excellent defensive player. He can cover the field in seconds and is mobile enough to switch directions during reverse plays. But again, this is all hypothetical unless he suits up for an NFL team.

Charles Barkley and Russell Westbrook have some things in common. They are both NBA Most Valuable Players, with Barkley winning in 1993 while Westbrook in 2017. The California native won the league’s most prestigious individual award while averaging a triple-double for the entire season.

He was the second person to achieve that feat after Oscar Robertson did it in the 1961-62 season. Since then, Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in four seasons.

Barkley added:

“I think most of the guards who were fast and quick like a Kevin Johnson, you know, I think, uh you know, guys like that, I think they could have been a wide receiver or a safety or a corner.”

Big guards could have the physical build to become deep threats or tight ends like Gonzalez and Gates. Meanwhile, smaller guards might be suitable for slot receivers who typically dominate in yards after the catch.

Charles Barkley believes Russell Westbrook is an outlier

There will always be questions about Russell Westbrook’s game, especially his outside shooting and his penchant for turnovers. So, if he were to switch sports, Barkley believes he is one of the few guys who might succeed in the NFL.

Barkley said:

“Let's be honest, most of NBA players, they're not tough enough to play football. They're not; no disrespect to them; we have way more talent now, don't get me wrong. But as for as that going out there just knocking the hell out somebody every play, basketball players aren't built.”

If the NFL is too harsh, can NBA players try football in the XFL or the USFL? Doing so would put these endless crossover speculations to rest.