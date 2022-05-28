"Do you have any championship rings" - Charles Barkley left embarrassed by NFL legend on Twitter

NBA legend Charles Barkley has not pulled any punches in his tirade of discontent with Warriors fans all throughout the team's NBA Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

During Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, former San Francisco 49ers superstar Jerry Rice cleverly clapped back at Barkley over his comments regarding the Warriors fans.

Rice took to his Instagram page to troll Barkley as he showed off his championship rings and asked the 59-year-old if he has any (he doesn't).

"Do you have any championship rings #charlesbarkley @nbaontnt? Stop hating on the Warriors!!"

The former 76ers, Suns, and Rockets star spoke during Game 4 of the Conference Finals while there was a rain delay and took aim at the city of San Francisco.

“You know the bad thing about all this rain? It’s not raining in San Francisco to clean up all the dirty ass streets they got there. San Francisco, it’s a great city, but all that dirtiness and homelessness, y’all gotta clean that off the streets. Their fans are obnoxious… I just wanna see these people suffer."

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Your rain delay entertainment-



It is not known if the NBA legend was actually hating on the Warriors or if it is just good natured joking. But Rice basically ended it with his response and all Warriors and 49ers fans are likely glad that he did.

Charles Barkley a hater of the Warriors

Charles Barkley

The dislike for Charles Barkley over his comments towards the Warriors hit fever pitch after Golden State punched their ticket to the NBA Finals. They did so after defeating the Mavericks 4-1 in their series.

On the post-game show on TNT, there was a raucous crowd behind the set. Several fans threw things onto the stage such as yellow t-shirts and it provoked the former NBA star to stand up and confront the fans.

Two of his colleagues in Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith repeatedly told the 59-year-old to sit down and let it go as it looked like the former star was ready to take matters into his own hands.

Watch the clip of the incident below:

What was once a friendly rivalry between the Hall of Famer and the Warriors fans has turned rather sour with fans signing 'Chuck, you suck" while the basketball show was on air.

Either way, the Warriors fans have had the last laugh as their team is in the NBA Finals and are looking for another championship to add it its growing collection.

