Charles Omenihu dubs GF Holly "boss lady" in rare glimpse into his love life

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Apr 16, 2025 01:17 GMT
Charles Omenihu (R) and Holly Joso (L)
Charles Omenihu (R) and Holly Joso (L)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu shared a glimpse into his personal life on Monday by posting a photo of his alleged girlfriend, Holly Joso, on his Instagram Story for her birthday. Joso received warm wishes from friends and family, including Omenihu.

“Happy birthday boss lady we up fashoskiii @hollyjoso”
Charles Omenihu (R) and Holly Joso (L)
Charles Omenihu (R) and Holly Joso (L)

Holly was dressed in a black two-piece dress with a halter neck bra top and a half-slit netted bottom. She paired it up with brown heels. Meanwhile, Omenihu was dressed up in a sleeveless vest and black pants with white polka dots. Interestingly, the picture appears to be taken from a meeting between the two in February.

According to Holly’s profile, she is a fashion stylist and runs a business named Fashion Nova Curve. Omenihu's post comes as welcome news for him after the unfortunate domestic violence case in 2023.

Omenihu, then 25, was arrested on account of pushing his ex-girlfriend on the floor after a heated argument. Although no physical harm was reported to the authorities, Omenihu was booked into Santa Clara County jail and later suspended for six games by the NFL. But Omenihu has come far since then and is slowly opening up about his romantic life again.

Charles Omenihu is looking forward to the next season with the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' DE, Charles Omenihu, signed a one-year contract extension last month instead of trying his luck somewhere else. Although Omenihu was excited to be playing again for an elite team like the Chiefs, he contemplated the decision later. However, he also acknowledged the adversities he faced during his interview last week. He said,

“Life is about adversity. Life is about overcoming it. And I think what keeps me at peace is now, knock on wood, is there's not any of that (adversity) anymore.”

Omenihu missed 11 games last season after recuperating from an ACL injury. He had already missed six games in 2023 due to his suspension. Hence, he is looking forward to making the best of this opportunity.

Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.

His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.

When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
