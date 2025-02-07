Charles Woodson drops eye-opening take on Travis Hunter ahead of NFL Draft 2025

The NFL draft 2025 is only a few months away, with 30 teams currently focusing on how to recruit two-way superstar Travis Hunter from the Colorado Buffaloes. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is one of the most intriguing players entering the draft, having elevated his game as a wide receiver and cornerback.

While talking on Fox Sports, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson explained how he believes Travis Hunter should be used primarily on the defensive side of the field but also have some offensive packages he is in on.

"The most impressive thing is to me is not the amount of plays that Hunter played. It's the impact that he made while he was in the game," Woodson said. "He made plays. He wasn't just a guy out there racking up a whole bunch of reps. He was causing game-changing fumbles, always in the right position. Then turn right around and go do it on offense..."

"At the next level, when you got a guy with that amount of talent, you can't just have him sitting on the sideline. What I believe they should do is --he's a defensive player. He's a defensive back. He'll start there. ... But you're gonna have packages on offense for him."

Travis Hunter had an incredible 2024 college football season as he finished with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards (13.1 yards per catch) with 15 receiving touchdowns as well as a pair of rushing attempts for five yards (2.5 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown offensively. On the defensive side, Hunter had 35 total tackles, one forced fumble and four interceptions.

What team is the best fit for Travis Hunter to be drafted by?

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the Alamo Bowl. (Credits: IMAGN)

The team that selects Travis Hunter will get a superstar on both sides of the field and be a box office draw for ownership. The team that makes sense for him to be selected by is the New England Patriots, who have the fourth pick in the NFL draft 2025.

They are the first team in the draft without a need for a quarterback and could excel under Mike Vrabel in New England. He can also serve as an offensive asset to help Drake Maye progress in his sophomore season while excelling as a lockdown cornerback.

