Charleston White switches allegiance to Shedeur Sanders nearly 2 years after putting $20,000 bounty on Coach Prime's son

It seems like Shedeur Sanders is slowly turning his haters into fans one by one. While he earned praise for his performance in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, the most recent person to give the Cleveland Browns rookie his flowers was American comedian Charleston White.This switching of alliances caught the fans by surprise because White had put out a $20,000 bounty on Coach Prime's son, offering money in return for injuring the QB. The 48-year-old was recently spotted wearing a Browns jersey with Shedeur Sanders' name and number.White said that he had to show some love to Shedeur and also gave a shout-out to the Sanders' family. The comedian added that he wanted to preach dignity, integrity, compassion, and forgiveness:&quot;Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, I had to show love to Shedeur, man... Shout out to the Sander family, man. We gracing dignity, integrity, compassion, and forgiveness.&quot;Why did Charleston White put a bounty on the Browns' rookie Shedeur Sanders?Back in 2023, Charleston White revealed that he would give $20,000 to any college football player who would injure Shedeur Sanders. The reason for this was Deion Sanders' leaving Jackson State University (JSU) for Colorado.White saw this move as a betrayal, as Coach Prime had previously promised to elevate JSU's HBCU program. Not only did the Pro Football Hall of Famer leave Jackson State, but he also took his son, Shedeur Sanders, with him.However, nothing ever came from this as Shedeur continued his grind. The QB's efforts with the Colorado Buffaloes eventually made NFL teams notice him, but his draft slide made headlines around the world. Eventually, Sanders was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.There were initially some concerns about whether Shedeur would even get gametime as the Browns have a stacked quarterback room. However, the rookie seized the opportunity he was given and delivered positive results as a starter in his preseason debut. It remains to be seen when he will get another opportunity.