  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Charleston White switches allegiance to Shedeur Sanders nearly 2 years after putting $20,000 bounty on Coach Prime's son

Charleston White switches allegiance to Shedeur Sanders nearly 2 years after putting $20,000 bounty on Coach Prime's son

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 15, 2025 16:17 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft [Image source: Imagin]

It seems like Shedeur Sanders is slowly turning his haters into fans one by one. While he earned praise for his performance in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, the most recent person to give the Cleveland Browns rookie his flowers was American comedian Charleston White.

Ad

This switching of alliances caught the fans by surprise because White had put out a $20,000 bounty on Coach Prime's son, offering money in return for injuring the QB. The 48-year-old was recently spotted wearing a Browns jersey with Shedeur Sanders' name and number.

White said that he had to show some love to Shedeur and also gave a shout-out to the Sanders' family. The comedian added that he wanted to preach dignity, integrity, compassion, and forgiveness:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, I had to show love to Shedeur, man... Shout out to the Sander family, man. We gracing dignity, integrity, compassion, and forgiveness."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Why did Charleston White put a bounty on the Browns' rookie Shedeur Sanders?

Back in 2023, Charleston White revealed that he would give $20,000 to any college football player who would injure Shedeur Sanders. The reason for this was Deion Sanders' leaving Jackson State University (JSU) for Colorado.

White saw this move as a betrayal, as Coach Prime had previously promised to elevate JSU's HBCU program. Not only did the Pro Football Hall of Famer leave Jackson State, but he also took his son, Shedeur Sanders, with him.

Ad

However, nothing ever came from this as Shedeur continued his grind. The QB's efforts with the Colorado Buffaloes eventually made NFL teams notice him, but his draft slide made headlines around the world. Eventually, Sanders was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.

There were initially some concerns about whether Shedeur would even get gametime as the Browns have a stacked quarterback room. However, the rookie seized the opportunity he was given and delivered positive results as a starter in his preseason debut. It remains to be seen when he will get another opportunity.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications