"Charlie Kirk welcomed dissent": Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia 'heartbroken' after Donald Trump ally shot dead at 31

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 11, 2025 15:09 GMT
&ldquo;Charlie Kirk welcomed dissent&rdquo;: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt&rsquo;s wife Tavia
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia 'heartbroken' after Donald Trump ally shot dead at 31 (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Tavia Hunt is mourning after Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Wednesday at a student debate at Utah Valley University.

He was standing under a white gazebo, talking to a crowd of over 3,000 people when a bullet hit his neck. Kirk's security team rushed him to the hospital, but he did not make it.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife shared her sadness on Instagram. She posted a photo of Kirk with his wife, Erika Frantzve.

"Whether speaking to thousands or answering the question of a single student, he modeled the kind of dialogue our culture desperately needs: patient, respectful, articulate, and unafraid," Tavia wrote.
"Charlie welcomed dissent, inviting those who disagreed to the front of the line for honest and winsome discourse. He showed us how conviction and consideration for others can coexist, and he left an enduring example of what it means to engage in respectful disagreement without compromise."

Tavia also quoted a line from St. Augustine.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints… their tongues are silent, their deeds echo around the world…” Tavia wrote. "Evil does not have the final word. Jesus does."
Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, a group that supports conservative ideas among young people.

He was close to U.S. President Donald Trump. Kirk was also known for speaking boldly at college campuses and on his podcast, particularly the “Change My Mind” segment.

After he was shot and killed, Trump called it “a dark day for America” and asked for all U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday.

The person who shot Kirk is still on the run.

Police believe it was a planned attack, possibly from a rooftop. Two people were arrested but later let go, and the search for the shooter continues.

Kirk left behind his wife and two children, a daughter born in August 2022 and a son born in May 2024.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family have shown strong support for conservative causes

The Hunt family, who owns the Kansas City Chiefs, have shown strong support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

The family has donated around $900,000 to Republican candidates and committees over the past decade, with Clark Hunt contributing over $200,000.

Clark’s wife, Tavia, has been especially vocal. She defended Trump against racism accusations and supported his stance on immigration.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
