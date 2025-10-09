Chase Brown reveals Joe Flacco's special talent just 1 day after joining Bengals

Joe Flacco didn't take long to make his presence felt in Cincinnati. During Wednesday's practice, he showed a degree of recall that impressed running back Chase Brown.Brown said that Flacco could perfectly repeat lengthy offensive plays after hearing them just once. Flacco officially joined the team on Tuesday following a trade with Cleveland, which involved a swap of 2026 draft picks.The running back shared his observation during an interview with Dan Hoard on Wednesday. The clip was posted to X by Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch.“Zac would read him a play. He would pause for a second and recite the whole play perfectly,” Brown said.As reported by ESPN, this was the first trade with Cincinnati and Cleveland since the Browns returned to the NFL in 1999.Zac Taylor endorses Joe Flacco's leadership in light of a playoff pushSyndication: The Enquirer (Credits: IMAGN)Coach Zac Taylor talked about the acquisition of Joe Flacco in the midst of a three-game slide.&quot;I think everyone's just seen him been there, do that, you know, and won a Super Bowl and won a lot of games and been successful in a lot of different places,&quot; Taylor said, according to Cleveland.com.&quot;And so ... when you bring a guy in here with that experience and those skins on the wall, I think it's significant and can mean something to guys.&quot;Entering Week 6, Cincinnati is 2-3 as a result of its quarterback struggles with backup Jake Browning. They lost to Detroit last Sunday, 37-24. They previously lost to Minnesota and Denver.Despite Joe Burrow's longer absence after toe surgery, Taylor said that Cincinnati's plans will not change.&quot;Our number one focus is winning every game we can possibly win and go to the playoffs and go deep in the playoffs. That is 100% our focus, regardless of who our quarterback is,&quot; he said.Joe Flacco will be starting on Sunday against Green Bay. He has started four games for Cleveland so far this season, going 58.1% for 815 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.