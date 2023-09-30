Chase Claypool blames Bears coaching for not utilizing WR’s abilities on the field amid 13-game losing streak

Chase Claypool became the latest player to lash out at Matt Eberflus and the general state of the Bears' coaching acumen as tensions reached a boiling point in Chicago. The team have not won at all this season, are bottom of the NFC North and look very likely to stay there. This comes after they finished as the worst team of the league last season. They are on a 13-game losing streak.

Coming from the Pittsburgh Steelers, it is undoubtedly going to be hard for Chase Claypool to swallow. He was previously on a team that has not had a losing season under Mike Tomlin. His current team, though, cannot seem to get a win.

The wide receivers shared a candid moment where he replied in the negative to a question asked by a reporter whether he was showcasing the best of what he can do.

Chase Claypool follows Justin Fields in criticizing Bears' coaching

The Bears' coaching team is taking a lot of incoming fire from their own players. Justin Fields had previously criticized them for his own failings. He had said that he was playing in a 'robotic' fashion and not playing like he wants to. His words were,

“I wasn’t necessarily playing my game. I felt like I was kind of robotic. Not playing like myself.”

When asked why that might be, the quarterback had replied that it could be the coaching before going on to say,

“They’re doing their job when they’re giving me what to look at, stuff like that. But at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes.”

Justin Fields had later taken back the comments but since then there has been another game where they were again played extremely poor against the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 41-10.

It was a failure on both sides of the ball and even though the quarterback has not reiterated his comments this time, Chase Claypool has stepped into that void. It shows that the players are losing faith in Matt Eberflus if they feel this confident to come out openly and mock the coaching team.

It is proceeding towards an alarming situation but the Bears can calm some nerves if they win against the Denver Broncos this week. Their opponents are also 0-3 and shipped 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in the last game. If Chicago fails in this assignment and goes to a 0-4 record, these player grumblings might give way to a full-blown crisis.