Chase Daniel skeptical of Shedeur Sanders’ ability to succeed with Browns despite impressive rookie minicamp

Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft weekend was one of the most dramatic in the last few years. After being projected to go in the top five picks, he slid down to the fifth round. The Cleveland Browns picked Sanders as the 144th pick, joining Mason Graham and former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Talking about Shedeur's situation with the Browns, former QB Chase Daniel said (via the "Facility" on Tuesday):

“I think Shedeur makes the roster. I think that's a reasonable goal. I think that his goals could eventually be to start, but there's levels to this man, and I think it's a good start right now. I can see how Shedeur can start games. There is a difference, though.

"There's a difference for an opportunity to play and an opportunity to be successful, because sometimes as a rookie quarterback, when you play too early and you're not ready to play, some stars can come bite you. And I don't know, I don't know the stats of successful quarterbacks in Cleveland, but it's not good."

Shedeur's draft slide is blamed on several factors, including his decision not to throw at the NFL Combine and his alleged arrogant and brash attitude, observed in interviews.

The ex-Colorado QB said he wants to play ball now, seemingly unfazed by the scenario. He also showed off his abilities during the Browns mini-camp.

Shedeur Sanders weighs in on not being coached by his dad for the first time

Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders' relationship goes beyond the father-son dynamic. Coach Prime has been coaching Shedeur since high school, followed by their time together at Jackson State and Colorado.

Talking about not being coached by his dad now that he's migrated to the NFL, Sheduer said:

"Yeah, I've been built for this moment, year-by-year. In college, I was playing for my offensive coordinator. It doesn't feel new to me at this point."

Shedeur and Deion Sanders joined Colorado in 2022. They changed people's opinion of the Buffaloes, taking the team from 1-11 in 2022 to 4-8 in 2023 and eventually leading the team to a great 9-4 season in 2024.

