Chase Young injury history: Exploring why Commanders are pulling plug on former second overall pick

The 2020 NFL Draft second overall pick, Chase Young, has had a short but injury-riddled career. He sustained his first significant injury on Sept. 27, 2020, against the Cleveland Browns, suffering an Inguinal Groin Strain Grade 2. He missed one game as a result of the injury.

However, the injury that essentially truncated his Commanders career happened on Nov. 14, 2021, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young suffered a season-ending Knee ACL tear Grade 3 injury. His coach, Ron Rivera, confirmed that Young was out for the season.

Why are Washington Commanders pulling plug on former second-overall pick Chase Young?

The Washington Commanders are pulling the plug on a once-promising defensive talent, as his injury history is scaring the front office from making a long-term commitment.

That's why they declined to pick up his fifth-year option on the franchise. Hence, for him to re-sign with the Commanders or any NFL team, for that matter, he will have to play super well to prove that his injury issues are a thing of the past.

The NFL knows that Chase Young can play ball, but will he be available? However, all hope is still possible. If Young can rediscover the form that made him the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Washington could have to fight with several teams to secure Young's services in the future.

Chase Young NFL career timeline

Chase Young had a successful college football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was so good that the Washington Commanders selected him as the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

On joining the Commanders, Young quickly became a starter and was one of the team's defensive leaders. He wrecked more experienced offensive linemen, racking up 7.5 sacks and winning the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He looked like an absolute superstar during his rookie season.

However, it hasn't been rosy since then, as the Ohio State University alum has battled with injuries. He only played 12 games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, in which he fell off statistically. The Commanders will hope that he returns from his ongoing ACL injury with a renewed bite as he enters the first contract year of his young NFL career.

