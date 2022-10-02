Chase Young injury update & fantasy outlook for Week 4 vs Cowboys

Fantasy football managers have been eagerly awaiting a Chase Young injury update from the Washington Commanders this season, considering that the defensive end hasn't featured in the NFL since November 2021.

Young, unfortunately, tore his ACL in a Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

He was ruled out for the remainder of last season and missed the first three games of the 2022 campaign as well.

Chase, however, is now close to a return to action after being spotted in training with the team earlier this week.

Ben Standig @BenStandig Chase Young and Brian Robinson on the move here. Both eligible to return for practice/games next week. We'll see... Chase Young and Brian Robinson on the move here. Both eligible to return for practice/games next week. We'll see... https://t.co/Nhhp7sCP6A

Chase Young injury update: When will the Commanders DE return?

Washington Commanders' DE Chase Young

Chase Young tore his ACL in his right knee during last season's Week 10 game against the Buccaneers. He underwent surgery which was successful and continued his rehab heading during the offseason.

Young was set to miss at least the first few games of this season as well. The Commanders placed him on the PUP list towards the end of the preseason.

Despite his recent showing in training, Young will not be available for the Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys. However, he will be eligible to participate in practice games next week.

If Young progresses well, he could feature in the Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Young made a big impact as soon as he joined the Commadners in 2020. He won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and had Pro Bowl honors as well.

The Commanders will be hoping to have their key defensive star back in action and pick up from where he left off before his injury.

Week 4 fantasy predictions for Chase Young

As Chase Young remains out of action for the Commanders, steer clear of picking him on your fantasy team in Week 4.

Young did, however, rack up 38.85 fantasy points in nine games last season.

In Young's absence, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill are likely to rotate in the defensive line.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far