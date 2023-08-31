Chase Young injury: When will Commanders star return to play?

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has been a slow burn since recovering from his ACL injury. After playing the final three games of last season as he built slowly upon his return, Young had been in good physical shape this offseason.

But a stinger injury that he picked up in the Commanders' preseason opener has left him on the sidelines. With Jack Del Rio's defense one of the better units in the league without Young, adding the former first-round pick gives Washington fans hope that something good is building.

But when will Young return?

The star defensive end is still dealing with that stinger injury, and head coach Ron Rivera is being cautious with his player.

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported that Young is progressing from his stinger injury, but his status for Week 1 is still uncertain:

"Commanders DE Chase Young is progressing from the 'stinger' injury suffered in the preseason opener. However, he is still not cleared for contact, is expected to meet with another doctor this week, and is uncertain for Week 1."

So, the Commanders will apparently play the slow game with Young, as there is nothing to gain and everything to lose by rushing him back.

Adding Chase Young gives Commanders defense some juice

Chase Young

Last season under Jack Del Rio, the Commanders' defense was top 10 for points allowed per game (only giving up 20.2 points per game), and that was without Young.

The likes of Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne made the defense go. If Young is added to the rotation, suddenly, a defense that was good last season is even better now.

With secondary adding Emmanuel Forbes and Jartavius Martin, Washington's defense should dictate how far this team goes in 2023.

For Young, his ACL injury set him back a lot, and while he is a slow burn in returning, he needs to hit the ground running. After all, Washington declined his fifth-year option, so he needs to play well if he wants to remain a Commander.

But first, he needs to get on the field, and right now, that doesn't look like it's happening any time soon.

