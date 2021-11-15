Chase Young injury: What happened to Washington DE?

Washington Football Team's Chase Young and his defensive teammates had a superb start to their clash against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. But Young could not make it to halftime.

The Washington Football Team produced a stunning display to hand Brady and the Bucs their second consecutive loss on Sunday, but it feels like a loss after losing Young.

Young goes down with a knee injury

The 22-year-old was causing the Buccaneers' offensive line all kinds of problems in the first half. However, on what seemed like a routine pass rush, Young went down with no apparent contact and that's usually not good news. Take a look at the play below.

Chad Ryan @ChadwikoTWW



Hard to say what this could be with any certainty, but you hope it's not the achilles.



what's your take? Chase Young non-contact injury?Hard to say what this could be with any certainty, but you hope it's not the achilles. @ProFootballDoc what's your take? Chase Young non-contact injury?Hard to say what this could be with any certainty, but you hope it's not the achilles. @ProFootballDoc what's your take? https://t.co/H1ojSFlJuC

Seeing a player go down with little to no contact is not good to see on the football field. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Young has potentially suffered a dreaded ACL injury.

Young's knee seemed to buckle underneath him, which is usually the tell-tale sign of an ACL injury. Rapoport then reported that the team would await scans and tests on Monday before giving a definitive answer to Young's injury.

Coming off a 7.5 sack season in his rookie year, Young was expected to explode in his second year and while he only has 1.5 sacks on the year so far, Young has four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and 25 total tackles.

It is a painful injury for such a talented player who will not likely miss 12 months of action if the ACL injury is confirmed. At just 22-years-old, Young is one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the NFL, despite only being in his second season.

Pickswise @Pickswise



Prayers up 🙏



(via Chase Young refused to get on the cart and was helped off the field by trainers after his injuryPrayers up 🙏(via @NFLonFOX Chase Young refused to get on the cart and was helped off the field by trainers after his injuryPrayers up 🙏(via @NFLonFOX) https://t.co/HPxM53tGWh

It comes as a massive blow to the Washington Football Team as they recorded a sensational victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 29-16 on Sunday.

Instead of celebrating an excellent win for the franchise, it leaves a sour taste in the mouth as the victory has come at a considerable cost as Washington has arguably lost its best defensive player for potentially several months.

