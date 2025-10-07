"Cheap on and off the field": NFL fans react as Jerry Jones appeals $250,000 fine for showing middle finger to Jets fans

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made the headlines since Sunday, when his team cruised to an easy 37-22 win against the New York Jets. Jones went viral after several videos showed him showing his middle finger late in the game, after quarterback Dak Prescott extended the lead to 37-14 with a touchdown pass. Jones was fined $250,000 by the NFL for the obscene gesture at MetLife Stadium. As reports on social media suggested that Jones plans to appeal the fine, many fans reacted, with most criticizing the executive. &quot;Cheap on and off the field,&quot; one fan said.Therealplayer @Cowboyplayer88LINKCheap on and off the field&quot;Wild how players get fined thousands for a hand gesture, but when an owner does it, it’s suddenly ‘inadvertent.’ Different rules for the billionaires as always,&quot; another fan said. The Thinker 🧸(✧ᴗ✧) @_thelearner_LINKWild how players get fined thousands for a hand gesture, but when an owner does it, it’s suddenly ‘inadvertent.’ Different rules for the billionaires as always.&quot;Jerry Jones treating fines like tip jars at this point,&quot; another fan said. Dragoonn @DragoonnethLINKJerry Jones treating fines like tip jars at this point.Others questioned the decision and even criticized Jerry Jones' explanation of the gesture. &quot;A quarter mil for flipping somebody the bird? I don’t like Jerry but that’s insane,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Tell me, how does one 'inadvertently' gesture a thumbs up that accidentally turns into a middle finger?&quot; another fan questioned. &quot;So Jerry gets a 250k fine for an accident, and Jalen Carter gets less than 60k for SPITTING on Dak…this league is backwards,&quot; another fan said. Jerry Jones issued a statement on his gesture to Jets fans During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on his gesture. He labeled it as &quot;unfortunate.&quot;&quot;That was unfortunate. That was kind of an exchange with our fans out in front of us,&quot; Jones said. &quot;There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out in front -- not Jets fans, Cowboys fans. The entire stadium was brimming with enthusiasm of Cowboys, and certainly late in the game.&quot;[The gesture] was inadvertent on my part because that was right after we made our last touchdown, and we were all excited about it. There wasn't any antagonistic issue or anything like that. I just put up the wrong show on the hand. That was inadvertently done. I'm not kidding. If you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental. But it got straightened around pretty quick. I had a chance to look at it. It got straightened out pretty quick, but the intention was 'thumbs up,' and basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited.&quot;The Cowboys are 2-2-1 after the Week 5 win. They will clash against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, in a duel against David Tepper, another owner fined by the league last year.