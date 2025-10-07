  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Cheap on and off the field": NFL fans react as Jerry Jones appeals $250,000 fine for showing middle finger to Jets fans

"Cheap on and off the field": NFL fans react as Jerry Jones appeals $250,000 fine for showing middle finger to Jets fans

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 07, 2025 22:29 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
"Cheap on and off the field": NFL fans react as Jerry Jones appeals $250,000 fine for showing middle finger to Jets fans (Cred

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made the headlines since Sunday, when his team cruised to an easy 37-22 win against the New York Jets. Jones went viral after several videos showed him showing his middle finger late in the game, after quarterback Dak Prescott extended the lead to 37-14 with a touchdown pass.

Ad

Jones was fined $250,000 by the NFL for the obscene gesture at MetLife Stadium.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As reports on social media suggested that Jones plans to appeal the fine, many fans reacted, with most criticizing the executive.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Cheap on and off the field," one fan said.
Ad
"Wild how players get fined thousands for a hand gesture, but when an owner does it, it’s suddenly ‘inadvertent.’ Different rules for the billionaires as always," another fan said.
Ad
"Jerry Jones treating fines like tip jars at this point," another fan said.
Ad

Others questioned the decision and even criticized Jerry Jones' explanation of the gesture.

"A quarter mil for flipping somebody the bird? I don’t like Jerry but that’s insane," one fan said.
"Tell me, how does one 'inadvertently' gesture a thumbs up that accidentally turns into a middle finger?" another fan questioned.
"So Jerry gets a 250k fine for an accident, and Jalen Carter gets less than 60k for SPITTING on Dak…this league is backwards," another fan said.
Ad

Jerry Jones issued a statement on his gesture to Jets fans

During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on his gesture. He labeled it as "unfortunate."

"That was unfortunate. That was kind of an exchange with our fans out in front of us," Jones said. "There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out in front -- not Jets fans, Cowboys fans. The entire stadium was brimming with enthusiasm of Cowboys, and certainly late in the game.
Ad
"[The gesture] was inadvertent on my part because that was right after we made our last touchdown, and we were all excited about it. There wasn't any antagonistic issue or anything like that. I just put up the wrong show on the hand. That was inadvertently done. I'm not kidding. If you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental. But it got straightened around pretty quick. I had a chance to look at it. It got straightened out pretty quick, but the intention was 'thumbs up,' and basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited."

The Cowboys are 2-2-1 after the Week 5 win. They will clash against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, in a duel against David Tepper, another owner fined by the league last year.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications