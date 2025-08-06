"Check Five Guys": NFL fans react as Stefon Diggs misses Patriots' joint practice with Commanders

The New England Patriots' joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday was meant to showcase intensity, strategy and early-season readiness. Instead, it began with a flurry of speculation as Stefon Diggs, New England’s prized veteran receiver, was nowhere to be seen when warmups began.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted Diggs’ absence at the start of the session, sparking an immediate wave of reaction on X. For a fanbase already buzzing about Diggs' offseason progress after his ACL injury, the sudden change raised questions.

One user posted, "Check Five Guys."

Patriots Global @PatriotsGlobal2 Check Five Guys

Another wrote, "Not something I'll worry about, but definitely a point of interest."

One user posted, "WHERE IS HE"

More fans reacted to the news.

"Probably a rest day / giving the younger guys a chance to step up," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "He's a proven vet I'd rather just rest him and have teams not know abt him."

Eventually, Stefon Diggs did appear, suited up and working out individually on the sideline with a trainer, according to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin. There was no official update from head coach Mike Vrabel beforehand, and no indication that the absence was injury-related. It appears to be precautionary or strategic, possibly tied to managing his return from last year’s injury.

Diggs has been one of the more productive players at training camp, getting reps with rookie quarterback Drake Maye and coming through in red zone situations. His contributions have steadied a receiving corps that is still developing around him and DeMario Douglas.

After Stefon Diggs, Mike Vrabel grabs headlines with facial cut during Patriots-Commanders practice camp fight

NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn

While the Stefon Diggs storyline cooled off, practice itself didn’t. Tensions flared when a scuffle broke out during a competitive drill. Head Coach Mike Vrabel threw himself into the fray to separate players. The result? Vrabel emerged with a cut on his cheek.

“Mike Vrabel is bleeding from his face after diving into a pile to try to prevent a fight. Can’t say I’ve ever seen that before,” Zack Cox of the Boston Herald wrote.

The altercation reportedly involved rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive lineman Will Campbell, who stepped in to back his teammate.

The Patriots and Commanders will reconvene Friday night at Gillette Stadium for their preseason opener. Wednesday’s events made one thing clear: this team is already playing with urgency, and just a little bit of chaos.

