“Checking out facility for Arch Manning”: NFL fans react to Archie Manning visiting Saints amidst tanking speculations for Texas QB

Arch Manning is gearing up for his first full season as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns. The nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning spent the past two seasons as the backup. With the departure of Quinn Ewers in this year's draft, fans are hoping that Arch can lead the team to a national championship.

While Arch Manning prepares for the upcoming season, his grandfather Archie visited his former team, the New Orleans Saints. Archie played for the Saints from 1971-82. His visit led to the rumor mill churning about the team potentially tanking for the Texas quarterback in the 2026 or 2027 NFL draft.

Fans reacted to Archie Manning's visit to the Saints amidst tanking speculations.

"He is checking out the facility for Arch and deciding if he comes out in 2026 or 2027," one fan commented.

"Now when Arch comes in a few years and takes yall spot I don't wanna hear no complaining," another fan joked while sharing a snippet of Archie conversing with the Saints quarterbacks.

"(Jake) Haener knows his days are numbered," this fan wrote.

"He's making sure it's right for Arch," another fan said.

One fan felt that Archie would not allow his grandson to play for the Saints

"Arch will not come to the Saints. Archie did not and does not want ANY of his children playing for a Louisiana team,"

NFL analyst pours cold water over idea of Arch Manning joining the New Orleans Saints

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr believes that Arch Manning will not play for the Saints in the NFL. He stated that the Manning family will not be supportive of the idea of the quarterback playing for his grandfather's former team.

Archie Manning did not have a great run with the Saints. In an era where quarterback protection was limited, he was sacked 378 times while finishing at the bottom of the league.

"Because he's not leaving Texas, folks," Orr stated. "I think we all enjoy pairing the Mannings with NFL teams much in the way young Royal obsessives like matching future princesses with handsome Welch princes, but the truth is the Manning family probably abhors the idea of Arch playing for his grandfather Archie's franchise in his home state."

"...placing the burden of his grandfather's franchise on Arch's shoulders would be deleterious to his progress at the next level."

Arch Manning still has time before deciding his professional future. He will first need to make a name for himself at the collegiate level by preferably winning the national championship this upcoming season.

