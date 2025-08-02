Cheerleader Charly Barby labels Cowboys her “dream team” as chatter about dysfunction in Jerry Jones-led organization becomes a hot topic

  • home icon
By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 02, 2025 12:41 GMT
Charly Barby labels Cowboys her &ldquo;dream team&rdquo; as chatter about dysfunction in Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones and Charly Barby (Image Source: IMAGN and Instagram/@charly.barby)

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Charly Barby shared her excitement about being part of the team for another year with the new season approaching. On Thursday, shared a few pictures on her Instagram account ahead of her second season with the team.

In the caption of the post, Barby reflected on her upcoming season with the Jerry Jones-led organization.

"first VETERAN YEAR on my dream team!!!💙 I could not feel more honored & blessed to be back for year 2 with @dccheerleaders !! There will never be the right words to truly describe my love, gratitude and appreciation for this team & organization. Dreams are coming true once again and I cannot WAIT to be back on the sidelines with my 35 best friends!!" she wrote.
Charly Barby shared a candid picture of herself with fellow Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders Kelly Villares and Reece Weaver. She caught the attention in the third slide of the post as she shared a short video of her dancing blindfolded.

Barby’s post came amidst the Cowboys becoming the talk of the town as their defensive end Micah Parsons requested a trade after contract talks stalled.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby celebrates being part of the ‘Netflix Family’

Earlier this week, Charly Barby posted on Instagram, sharing a glimpse with other Cowboys cheerleaders at a Netflix event. She won the Netflix Reality Universe Award in the category for Reality Rides or Dies for her 'American Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' show.

She expressed her gratitude for being part of the streaming platform’s family in the caption:

"Endlessly appreciative to be a part of the @netflix family. Such a surreal honor to say that and to be surrounded by so many incredible reality stars I’ve watched on TV for years!!"
"I never thought that being vulnerable about my audition process would lead to experiences like these. I’m touched and greatly honored. This show is SO special to me. It is truly a masterpiece created by the most incredible producers, film crew, editors, teammates, staff, and people," she added.
Charly Barby was featured on the second season of the Netflix show along with other rookie candidates, including Abby, Ariel, Ava, Claire Marie, Cooper, Dayton, Jenna, Kelly V. and Madie K.

