Chicago Bears schedule 2022: Dates, times, opponents, and win-loss predictions

The Chicago Bears’ 2022 NFL Schedule has been set. This time the Bears will be looking to improve their 6-11 record from 2021. Quarterback Justin Fields will appear in his second season in the NFL, with head coach Matt Eberflus set for his first year.

Their opening game will be at Soldier Field, where they'll play host to the San Francisco 49ers on September 11. Chicago will close out the 2022 season at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears will have three primetime games this season: against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, the Washington Commanders in Week 6, and the New England Patriots in Week 7.

Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears per sources: our 2022 schedule



*ɪᴛ’ꜱ ᴜꜱ, ᴡᴇ’ʀᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ꜱᴏᴜʀᴄᴇ per sources: our 2022 schedule *ɪᴛ’ꜱ ᴜꜱ, ᴡᴇ’ʀᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ꜱᴏᴜʀᴄᴇ https://t.co/SIN2hiaWn6

NFL 2022 schedule for the Chicago Bears

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 11 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. ET Fox 2 Sept. 18 (SNF) at Packers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 3 Sept. 25 vs. Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 Oct. 2 at Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox 5 Oct. 9 at Vikings 1 p.m. ET Fox 6 Oct. 13 (TNF) vs. Commanders (Thursday) 8:20 p.m. ET Amazon Prime 7 Oct. 24 (MNF) at Patriots (Monday) 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 8 Oct. 30 at Cowboys 1 p.m. ET Fox 9 Nov. 6 vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. ET CBS 10 Nov. 13 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox 11 Nov. 20 at Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox 12 Nov. 27 at Jets 1 p.m. ET Fox 13 Dec. 4 vs. Packers 1 p.m. ET Fox 14 BYE N/A N/A N/A 15 Dec. 18 vs. Eagles 1 p.m. ET Fox 16 Dec. 24 vs. Bills (Saturday) 1 p.m. ET CBS 17 Jan. 1 at Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox 18 Jan. 7 OR Jan. 8 vs. Vikings TBD TBD

Chicago Bears 2022 schedule: Win-loss prediction

Week 1 vs. 49ers - LOSS

A home game at Soldier Field to kick-start the 2022 season will see quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trey Lance, both from the same draft class, competing against each other. Although there have been steps to protect Fields by improving the offensive line, it may take some time to realize it. It will be a competitive game, but San Francisco will get the edge over Chicago.

Week 2 at Packers (SNF) - LOSS

The Bears haven't beaten the Packers at Lambeau Field since Thanksgiving 2015. It's usually a painful watch, especially on the road against Green Bay, and it will prove so again with Aaron Rodgers claiming yet another victory over Chicago.

Week 3 vs. Texans - WIN

They are two franchises in a transitional period and may find wins hard to come by in 2022. Davis Mills will be the quarterback for the Texans in his second year in the NFL, but Chicago should win given their home-field advantage.

Week 4 at Giants - WIN

Chicago will face the New York Giants for the fifth year straight and look to make it four wins in a row. It will be another close game, and despite it being on the road, the Bears should win in a tight game.

Week 5 at Vikings - LOSS

After a disappointing 2021 season for both franchises, the two will meet in a rare, early-season matchup. Kirk Cousins is still the quarterback in Minnesota, and the Vikings won both at home and on the road last year. It will be another home victory for Minnesota in Week 5.

Week 6 vs. Commanders (TNF) - WIN

The Bears will host the rebranded Washington Commanders, who have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz. It will be Chicago's only home primetime game this season, and it will also be their only primetime victory.

Week 7 at Patriots (MNF) - LOSS

Mac Jones was mightily impressive as a rookie last season, leading the New England Patriots to a 10-7 record and an appearance in the playoffs. This will be a difficult challenge for Fields as going to New England is never easy, even after Tom Brady. Bill Belichick will make it a tough night for Chicago's offense, and it will be the second loss in primetime for the Bears.

Week 8 at Cowboys - LOSS

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a heartbreaking playoff loss to the 49ers and will want to set the record straight by putting in a strong performance this season. They have lost key players like Amari Cooper, but they should still be too strong and hand Chicago their second loss in a row.

Week 9 vs. Dolphins - LOSS

Tua Tagovailoa looks set to be the Miami Dolphins' franchise quarterback, and the team has tried its best to help him succeed. The Dolphins acquired star wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs in the off-season, and it will be a hard-fought road victory for Miami.

Week 10 vs. Lions - WIN

The Bears often do well against the Detroit Lions, particularly at home. Head coach Dan Campbell seems to have injected some belief and is slowly changing the culture in Detroit, but it will be a good opportunity for Chicago to stop their losing streak, and they will.

Week 11 at Falcons - WIN

Quarterback Matt Ryan left the Atlanta Falcons for the Indianapolis Colts in the off-season, and the Falcons haven't yet settled on their new franchise quarterback. However, it will likely be Marcus Mariota. It will be a hard-earned road victory for the Bears.

Week 12 at Jets - WIN

Chicago will make it three wins in a row when they travel to New York for their second appearance at MetLife Stadium this season and their second victory. It won't be easy, but Fields will get it done in the Big Apple.

Week 13 vs. Packers - LOSS

It doesn't matter where the Bears and the Packers play—Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers have tended to come out on top in recent times. That will be no different here. The Packers will win and sweep Chicago again.

Week 14 - BYE

Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears We commissioned some local artists to help with our schedule release.



A thread. 🧵 We commissioned some local artists to help with our schedule release. A thread. 🧵 https://t.co/jyy7nWZPLH

Week 15 vs. Eagles - LOSS

The Philadelphia Eagles look to be improving, which will continue into 2022. Newly acquired wide receiver AJ Brown will complement DeVonta Smith and prove an influential duo for quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Bears are still struggling to come to terms with their devastating "double-doink" playoff loss, and Philadelphia will hand them another defeat this time.

Week 16 vs. Bills - LOSS

Trouble is coming for the Bears on Christmas Eve when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills roll into town. Their explosive, high-powered offense will prove too much for Chicago, and it should be a relatively easy victory for the Bills.

Week 17 at Lions - WIN

Divisional games are always tricky to call, and Detroit are turning things around. They drafted solidly and have a great coach in Dan Campbell. With that being said, the Bears will sweep the Lions and end a three-game losing streak.

Week 18 vs. Vikings - WIN

After tasting defeat in Minneapolis in Week 4, Chicago will split their games with the Vikings in 2022, ending the season on a high with back-to-back divisional wins.

2022 Record Prediction: 8-9

Edited by Piyush Bisht