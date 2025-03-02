Chiefs' $31,500,000 star drops cryptic message ahead of impending free agency decision

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid made a social media post that seemingly sparked doubts about his future with the team. His message emphasized process over outcome as he neared free agency after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX.

Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and registered 240 tackles and three interceptions in 49 games. He won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023 but fell short with his team in the Super Bowl 2025.

On Sunday, Reid posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"One of the greatest things athletics has taught me is being process-driven is leaps and bounds better than being results-driven. Sometimes, one may fail when that person did everything right. The reserve is also true- sometimes one may get lucky and win when they didn't deserve it. That's life!" said Reid.

Spotrac estimates Reid to be worth a three-year, $31.5 million contract this offseason. That price may be too high for the Chiefs, who have difficult budget choices with multiple key players becoming free agents.

Justin Reid wants to continue with the Chiefs

Justin Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Credits: IMAGN)

Justin Reid had already indicated that he wants to continue his NFL career in Kansas City:

"Today didn't go our way but I'm proud of what we were able to accomplish this year and the last three years together. I love Kansas City. I pray this isn't the end but if it is - I just want to say that I love and appreciate every single one of you that welcomed me and supported my family here. You are in my heart forever," Reid posted on Feb 11.

NFL Network ranked Reid 26th on this year's best free agents list. Host Gregg Rosenthal commented on Feb. 28:

"Veteran safeties don't often get paid in free agency, yet Reid has stabilized two defenses (Texans and Chiefs) during his seven-year career."

Several reports connect Justin Reid with possible new teams. SportsGrid's Zack Cook forecasted a move to the Minnesota Vikings on Mar. 2, attributing it to their requirement for a safety replacement in case Harrison Smith leaves. NFL.com's Nick Shook proposed on Feb. 28 that the Broncos might pursue the Chiefs safety as an "instant upgrade over P.J. Locke."

The Chiefs have reportedly placed extensions for Trey Smith and Nick Bolton above Reid, perhaps making him the odd man out.

