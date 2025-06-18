Chiefs' $72,000,000 OL makes his feelings clear on getting overruled by Patrick Mahomes' calls

After missing out on a three-peat last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the upcoming NFL campaign in full force. With the recent minicamps, it seems like the players are building great chemistry with each other. The Chiefs' offensive lineman Creed Humphrey opened up about what it's like working with Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs signed Humphrey to a four-year, $72,000,000 worth deal in 2024. The OL appeared on the "Green Light With Chris Long" podcast on Wednesday, where he was asked about his relationship with Mahomes. Humphrey said that Mahomes has the final say in making an offensive call;

"Final say is always with Pat. So, you know, I can go up there and call stuff and then, he's got [the] final say, so he'll check protections, wherever he needs to."

Humphry then opened up about getting overruled by Patrick Mahomes:

"No, yeah, definitely! I remember my rookie years in OTAs, I try to make a call, then he changed it, and then everybody looks at me and they were like 'Dude, just go with this call,' and I was like, 'Yeah, no, that fine, yeah, perfect, yeah.'

Check out the video below:

Patrick Mahomes' former teammate believes that the Chiefs QB is still the most dominant player in the NFL

Patrick Mahomes was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, he has become the cornerstone of the franchise and has led them to three Super Bowl victories. However, when the QB failed to help his team do a three-peat last season, many believe that he fell off. Mahomes did not even enter the MVP conversation for the 2024 NFL season.

However, former Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy believes that Mahomes is still the most dominant player in the league and the Chiefs will bounce back in 2025.

"Do we fear the Chiefs' offense? Because a lot of questions are, 'Is Patrick Mahomes still the most dominant or best player in the league?' Yes," McCoy said. "At his worst, AFC Championship Game; at his best, Super Bowl champion."

"They're only going to get better. Last year, they had to deal with not having his number one wide receiver, his number two wide receiver, and their number three had to be your number one. How many quarterbacks are winning like that?"

It'll be interesting to see how far Mahomes takes the Chiefs in the upcoming season.

