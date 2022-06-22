Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium set to receive massive $50 million in improvements ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Arrowhead Stadium is due for major changes in the years to come in response to plans to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, the Chiefs' home field is set to receive $50 million in capital specifically for improvements to the stadium.

Lucas alluded to the upgrades on his personal Twitter account. The upgrades are set to come from state funds and private fundraising:

“Only actual cost right now is $50 million of improvements to Arrowhead Stadium. Look for an ask to the state on that in addition to private fundraising to fund that step. That is unless the future of the stadiums chat progresses further.”

Chiefs president Mark Donovan told Joshua Brisco of 810 Sports that the 2023 NFL draft and 2026 World Cup are his primary focuses moving forward, but acknowledged that Arrowhead Stadium improvements will play a part in discussions about the Chiefs' future at 1 Arrowhead Dr in Kansas City:

“We’re focused on getting this right, and then, coming out of it, it’s to be part of the discussion about what comes next. As you can imagine, a tens-and-tens-of-millions-of-dollars project that we’re going to put in to get ready for (the World Cup), that’s got to factor into those discussions and that decision, and it will.”

KC Star is bullish on Arrowhead Stadium remaining home of the Chiefs

The Kansas City Star's Vahe Gregorian does not feel that the Chiefs will be left to relocate out of the city soon. If anything, the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup will only contribute to the sporting culture in Kansas City and the World Cup will only gain from the spirit of Chiefs fans:

"The Guinness Book of World Records calling the 142.2 decibels at a 2014 game 'the loudest crowd roar at a sports stadium' is perhaps to be amplified when Arrowhead becomes the site for men’s FIFA World Cup games in 2026. An unprecedented time for the city also will provide a different sort of marquee scene for the stadium."

The Chiefs have been one of the top NFL franchises of the 2010s and 2020s so far. The legion of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce is central to the city's sporting success. Moreover, their continued success will only help the city raise funds to either build new upgrades or a new stadium altogether.

