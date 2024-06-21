  • NFL
  • Chiefs attorney addresses relocation buzz as Kansas approves $1,000,000,000 project to attract Super Bowl champs

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Jun 21, 2024 16:41 GMT
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Over the past few months, there has been growing speculation about the Kansas City Chiefs relocating to a different place. It all started when the Jackson County voters rejected a new sales tax that would have helped in the impending renovation of Arrowhead Stadium.

There is a possibility that the Chiefs might move to Wyandotte County, Kansas, across the state border, and it will be a huge blow for Missouri. As per NBC's Pro Football Talk, Chiefs Attorney Korb Maxwell recently conveyed at a hearing before the Kansas legislature that the franchise is looking forward to what the state of Kansas can offer.

He said: “Missouri spoke. Jackson County spoke. They had their opportunity. But now, there’s a moment for Kansas to step up and an option for us all here.”
Although the reigning Super Bowl champions are willing to relocate to a different place, they hope that Jackson County and the state of Missouri will be able to generate the required funds for the renovations of Arrowhead Stadium.

The Arrowhead Stadium was built in 1972 and is one of the most iconic stadiums in the NFL. It is often considered the loudest stadium in the league, and the fans play a crucial role in the Chiefs' success.

However, like other modern stadiums, the Chiefs' home also needs major improvements. Once the renovations are complete, the stadium can generate more funds than it currently does, and it will be interesting to see what the state of Missouri ends up doing regarding the future of the Super Bowl champions.

Kansas City's mayor earlier rejected the idea of the Chiefs' relocation

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Earlier in April, the mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, was quick to shut down the possibility of the franchise relocating to some other place. He promised the people of the city that both the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals would continue to play in Kansas City, Missouri. He said:

"I hear rumors, including even from the Mayor of Dallas. Kansas City, don’t believe the noise. We are committed to retention of our teams with vastly lower expenses--think needed infrastructure build out--than even an intra-metro move. Both teams will be in KCMO in 2040 and long after.”

In a recent survey, the NFL Players Association rated the Chiefs' owner, Clark Hunt, as the worst owner in the NFL. Hence, he desperately needs funds to provide upgrades for the stadium. Furthermore, not only the stadium but also the franchise's practice facility needs improvement, and time is running out for Missouri in their battle to keep the Super Bowl champions in the state.

