"Chiefs broke him": NFL fans have their say as Deebo Samuel shows up rocking Eagles jersey

NFL fans had something to say about Deebo Samuel rocking A.J. Brown's jersey for a radio show Wednesday morning. It's not common to see conference opponents supporting others, but given the relationship he has with Brown, Samuel didn't mind.

Still, plenty of people found a way to troll him and question why he would wear this when the Philadelphia Eagles played the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFC championship game and remain a big threat for the NFC West team.

One fan said that losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII has affected Deebo Samuel more than initially thought.

"Chiefs broke him," one fan said.

Others urged Samuel to not wear that jersey given the recent history between the Eagles and 49ers.

"Somebody tell him to take that jersey off, we’re good!👍🏻" an Eagles fan said.

"Funniest s**t I seen all day , I can’t even be mad about it cus I can’t stop laughing the switch up is crazy 😭," another fan said.

"DEEBO NOOOOOOOOOOOO REMEMBER WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT US AFTER THE 2023 NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME," another fan said.

Other fans noticed that Deebo Samuel got bigger and didn't hesitate to point it out.

"Someone's in offseason diet mode. 😂🤣😂," one fan said.

Deebo Samuel makes his Super Bowl LIX pick clear

If his relationship with A.J. Brown wasn't enough for Deebo Samuel to root for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, the star wide receiver said on his "Cleats & Convos" podcast that he has "all the reason to hate" the Kansas City Chiefs after their last two Super Bowl meetings.

"They beat me twice, so I got all the reason to hate. ... It's the Chiefs and the Eagles. You know, I got a love-hate for both, but I got all the love for my brother A.J. Brown over there, so I definitely want to see him win. I definitely don't want to see (Patrick) Mahomes get the third one. I'm rocking with AJ and Saquon with this one for sure."

Samuel and the 49ers went to two Super Bowls against the Chiefs, first in 2019 and then in 2023. Each time Patrick Mahomes, who has won three Super Bowls, and the Chiefs got the best of them. He's set to make them the first team to win three straight Super Bowls this season, but Deebo hopes that his good friend stops them.

