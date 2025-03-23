 Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt starts off morning with thrilling solo-sea adventure

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, follows a lifestyle full of fitness routines and unique adventures. She often shares her workouts on IG with her 713K followers.

On Saturday, she started her morning with an early solo kayaking trip. She shared her kayaking picture on IG, showing the calm water and peaceful surroundings as she paddled. See for yourself:

Screenshot via IG/@graciehunt

Gracie also posted a picture of her breakfast plate which included scrambled eggs, sliced avocado and a mix of fresh vegetables. It was a simple and healthy meal to begin her day. Have a look:

Screenshot via IG/@graciehunt

In her next story, Gracie shared a picture from the gym, where she was training with a punching bag. Gracie enjoys staying active and sharing her daily life routine to inspire fitness enthusiasts.

Screenshot via IG/@graciehunt

Gracie Hunt is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and advocate for women in sports. The 25-year-old has established herself as a fashion influencer after being crowned Miss Kansas USA in 2021.

The Chiefs heiress has a passion for sports, which began with soccer. She played soccer at the collegiate level until multiple concussions led her to pivot toward other opportunities. In 2016, she founded 'Breaking Barriers Through Sports,' which empowers individuals through athletics and sports.

Gracie Hunt stuns in pink at wedding in Costa Rica

Gracie was seen in Costa Rica last week wearing a pink dress that turned heads at her friend's wedding celebration. Gracie shared pictures from the lavish event on IG. Her bright pink dress had stylish cutouts, which perfectly matched the tropical vibes of the location. She captioned the photos with:

"Pura Vida! Celebrating life & love — congratulations Jocelyn & TJ!"

Gracie is enjoying the offseason after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles in February. She has always been a passionate supporter of the team and is often present at Arrowhead Stadium, enjoying the thrilling action on the field.

