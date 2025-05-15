Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia gets honest about achieving a 'joy-filled' and 'strong marriage'

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, candidly reflected on her opinion about a strong marriage. She has been happily married to the businessman for over three decades.

Ad

Tavia Hunt is pretty active on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she is known for sharing about her personal and professional life. On Wednesday, Mrs. Hunt penned down a heartfelt message about married life on her Instagram. She wrote:

"If you want to raise happy, well-adjusted children — start by investing in a healthy, joy-filled marriage. A strong marriage sets the tone for your home and reflects God's design for love, grace, and unity.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@focusonthefamily offers incredible resources for every season of marriage — from daily encouragement to life-changing support like their Hope Restored marriage intensives. If you're struggling, don't give up. It's worth it," she added.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Still from Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia's (Instagram story/@taviahunt)

Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, met the Chiefs' CEO back in 1991. She was an intern in the PR department for the team when they first crossed paths.

Ad

Their love quickly moved forward, and the couple decided to walk down the aisle just two years later. Tavia married Clark in 1993 when she was just 22 years old. In 2023, the pair celebrated their 30th anniversary.

Clark Hunt's wife Tavia pens down a heartfelt post on Mother's Day

On Sunday, Tavia Hunt celebrated Mother's Day by sharing several pictures of her kids on her Instagram account. She also penned down a heartfelt caption on the beautiful occasion for her kids. She wrote:

Ad

"On this Mother’s Day, my heart is full—overflowing with gratitude for the sacred gift of motherhood. It has been the joy of my life to walk alongside my children as they grow, change, and step into who God created them to be. Each season brings its own challenges and beauty, and somehow, every stage has felt like the best one yet."

Ad

Ad

Tavia Hunt and Clark Hunt have been blessed with three beautiful kids, two daughters and a son. They welcomed their first child after seven years of their marriage in 1999.

Their eldest child is a daughter, Gracie Hunt, who turned 26 in March 2025. In 2002, the pair was blessed with another child, a son named Knobel, and then in 2005, they welcomed their younger daughter, Ava.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know