Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia pens down emotional prayer following volcanic eruption in Iceland

Blue Lagoon, one of Iceland's most popular tourist attractions, was evacuated and closed on Thursday due to destruction caused by a volcanic eruption. According to Fox, the lava from the volcano flowed down to Blue Lagoon and caused significant damage.

The current situation in Iceland is definitely horrifying, and people across the world have shared their prayers for those affected. This includes Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia, who penned down an emotional note on Thursday, offering her prayers for the people in the region.

"We were there one year ago when this started and had to evacuate the Blue Lagoon. Super scary. Praying for the dear people of this region," Tavia Hunt said via Instagram.

Tavia Hunt pens down emotional prayer following volcanic eruption in Iceland (Image Source: Tavia/Instagram)

Apart from the caption, Tavia Hunt attached a throwback picture from her family trip to Blue Lagoon, along with a screenshot of Fox's article revealing the details of the horrifying volcanic eruption.

Tavia Hunt got emotional while congratulating husband Clark Hunt for winning H. Neil Mallon Award

On Thursday, Clark Hunt was honored with the H. Neil Mallon Award at the World Affairs Council in Dallas. Hunt was accompanied by his wife Tavia, daughters Gracie and Ava, and son Knobel for the award function. Later, Tavia Hunt shared her best memories from the event, along with a wholesome note congratulating the Chiefs CEO for the award.

"What an incredible honor for the best servant leader I know. Congratulations to @theclarkhunt on receiving the H. Neil Mallon Award. Your leadership, global impact, and unwavering dedication to service continue to inspire us, and I couldn’t be prouder of you," Tavia said.

"A special thank you to the amazing Mike Tirico—not only one of the best broadcasters but also one of the best humans—for elevating the evening as our emcee. And to our wonderful friends and family, thank you for showing up in such a big way. You made it a night we’ll cherish forever!" Tavia further added.

Before watching her husband get honored with the prestigious H. Neil Mallon Award, Tavia Hunt attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Canada. Later, Tavia shared adorable pictures from the concert, posing alongside Swift's parents.

