Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia makes feelings known about marriage, life

It's definitely a moment of surprise for parents when their grown-up kids approach them about marriage. Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, dealt with such an experience recently when one of her kids talked to her about how to find the right person to marry.

On Saturday, Tavia Hunt shared an Instagram post featuring pictures of her with husband Clark, her son Knobel, their pet dog and other snapshots.

In the caption, Tavia said that one of her children approached her about finding a life partner. She wrote that the incident stopped her in her tracks and made her realize how grateful she is to have a "life partner who is steadfast":

"Don’t let the smile deceive you—this past month has been one of the most challenging of my life. One of our children recently said, 'I want to marry someone I can suffer with because life is hard, and we all endure suffering.' That observation stopped me in my tracks. I’m so grateful for a life partner who is steadfast, whose compass always points due North."

Tavia expressed gratitude toward God for being her constant support pillar throughout the ups and downs of life.

"I’m thankful for wise, faithful friends who will sit with me, speak truth, and intercede in prayer. And most of all, I’m thankful for a God who is still in control—even when my world feels like it’s unraveling—who goes before me and walks beside me, even in the lowest valleys."

Tavia Hunt penned emotional note following the Chiefs' SB loss to the Eagles

Despite her massive support for the Chiefs, the team ended up losing the Super Bowl to the Eagles. Following the Chiefs' loss, Tavia penned an emotional note to celebrate the "incredibly grateful" season it was for the franchise.

"Heartbroken, but so incredibly grateful. This season, this journey, and all the joy along the way have been a blessing. Chiefs Kingdom, you are the best fans. We don’t hang our heads—and we take the high road. Adversity makes us stronger, and we will lean in, learn, and grow from it," Tavia wrote.

Clark Hunt celebrated his 60th birthday last month, and to make it a special day for the Chiefs' CEO, Tavia penned a romantic note for the billionaire.

