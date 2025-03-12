Chiefs clear nearly $50,000,000 in cap space by restructuring Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones’ contract

The Kansas City Chiefs front office has made some big decisions to clear some cap space for this off-season. On Thursday, the club restructured the contracts of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones, two of their highest-paid players.

Ad

This move helped them solve a major financial situation, clearing nearly $50 million worth of cap space. This move should enable them to sign free agents Jaylon Moore and Kristian Fulton.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In September 2023, Mahomes agreed to restructure his contract, providing him $210 million between 2023 and 2026, the most money in NFL history over four years.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jones signed a five-year agreement with Kansas City last year worth $158.75 million, including $101 million in guarantees, making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history in terms of average yearly value.

Moore will join the Chiefs on a two-year, $30 million contract from the San Francisco 49ers, while Fulton signed a two-year, $20 million deal to move from the Los Angeles Chargers to KC.

Ad

In 2024, Moore played 271 offensive snaps for the Niners and allowed just one sack, along with 10 pressures and two quarterback hits. Fulton meanwhile was among the most improved players at the cornerback spot early into last season, allowing the 11th-lowest passer rating when targeted (69.7) heading into their Week 5 bye.

His only interception in 2024 came on his soon-to-be-new teammate, Patrick Mahomes. He finished the season with 51 total tackles, plus an interception and seven passes defended.

Ad

Chiefs losses in the offseason despite cap space relief

While the cap space created by this restructuring helped the Chiefs, they couldn’t keep everyone they might have wanted. Safety Justin Reid is set to join the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal worth $31.5 million.

In three seasons with the Chiefs, Reid had four sacks, one forced fumble and three interceptions. He made the Super Bowl each year that he played for them and won it twice.

Ad

DeAndre Hopkins signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens worth a reported $6.0 million. Hopkins joined the Chiefs midway through the 2024 campaign from the Tennessee Titans, putting up 437 yards and four touchdowns for KC in their run to the Super Bowl.

They also traded away All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, receiving a 2026 fourth-round selection in return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.