Chiefs coach has Taylor Swift's back against haters critiquing media coverage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance took the world by storm when the pop icon showed up at a Kansas City Chiefs game at their Arrowhead Stadium in KC.

Their relationship went viral overnight, with many referring to the pair as the NFL's new power couple. Although Swift and Travis Kelce have kept their personal lives private, fans have often spotted the two hanging out together during dates.

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs and their fanbase have accepted the Blank Space singer as their own.

In a recent appearance on The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac podcast, Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt ended up speaking highly of Swift, and how she is now family:

”There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re with Travis,” he said. "So, therefore, you’re our little sister… You’re part of our family.”

In fact, Merritt also revealed that Swift also used to attend Chiefs games secretly before they went public with their relationship:

"When [Taylor] started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it".

Taylor Swift is solely focused on supporting Travis Kelce

Kelce mentioned Taylor Swift while on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, while the Grammy winner spoke about their relationship in an interview with TIME.

Swift revealed that they did meet secretly, only revealing it at the Chiefs game weeks later.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said.

She revealed that despite people having an issue with her attending games, they were both focused on supporting each other. Kelce and Taylor Swift also didn't want to hide their relationship, choosing to show up regardless of unwanted attention.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other".