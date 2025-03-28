Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu questions NFL's decision to ban popular “nose wipe” celebration

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu couldn't believe the NFL's decision to ban the "nose wipe" celebration. On Wednesday, the league updated the prohibited acts article in the rule book.

Ad

More plays or celebrations can cause a penalty for unsportsmanlike behavior. The nose wipe was included on the list of actions that can carry a punishment for NFL players.

"Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or the 'nose wipe' gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Omenihu used a bunch of question marks to express his shock over this decision.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

NFL fans and players have been critical of the league's tightened rules regarding celebrations and other activities that could lead to penalties.

Drake London was fined last season for his game-winning touchdown celebration against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5. He mimicked a machine gun after catching a 7-yard pass from Kirk Cousins. The celebration cost him $14,069 for what the NFL called a "violent gesture."

The rules are stricter now, and Charles Omenihu is the first of perhaps many players who will disagree with the decision. Meanwhile, the defensive end is set to play with the Chiefs for another season and try to bounce back after a painful 40-22 Super Bowl LIX defeat.

Ad

Charles Omenihu back with Chiefs after Super Bowl LIX collapse

Charles Omenihu is one of several players the Kansas City Chiefs retained for at least one more season following their shocking performance in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. Omenihu signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chiefs, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on March 20.

Chiefs Kingdom was excited about the news. Rashee Rice, who went down with a season-ending injury last season, reacted to the news with a four-word message to fire up Omenihu's comeback.

Ad

"Let get it brudda," Rice wrote on an Instagram story.

Omenihu posted on Instagram after inking the new deal, sharing a strong message to announce his return to Arrowhead Stadium.

"One great year can change your life forever… NINE0," Omenihu captioned.

The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed other key players such as Nick Bolton, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kareem Hunt. They have unfinished business, and these players are eager to prove doubters wrong once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.