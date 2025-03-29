Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu reacts as Stefon Diggs hypes up his $69,000,000 Patriots stint with "LFG" chant

Newly signed New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs expressed excitement about his new contract on social media with a passionate caption.

"LFG!!!!!" Diggs wrote on Friday.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu quickly showed support by commenting with fire emojis on Diggs' Instagram post.

Charles Omenihu commmets in Stefon Diggs post (image credit: instagram/stefondiggs)

Diggs, a seasoned wide receiver who signed a three-year $69 million deal, posted pictures of himself signing his Patriots contract. He transitioned to New England after playing in earlier seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

Diggs officially finalized his Patriots deal on Friday while Omenihu signed his new Chiefs contract on Wednesday.

Both players share something beyond their recent contracts — both are returning from ACL injuries that impacted their 2024 seasons. Diggs tore his right ACL while playing for the Texans on Oct. 27 while Omenihu suffered his ACL tear during the 2023 AFC championship game against Baltimore.

Stefon Diggs and Omenihu are looking forward to the comeback

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Charles Omenihu expressed determination about his upcoming season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Give me a full season to do this right and see what the results are," Omenihu said on X on Friday. "Appreciate those who don't believe and those who do."

The defensive end has played just 23 combined regular-season and postseason games over his two seasons in Kansas City. He missed 18 matchups, including the 2024 Super Bowl. Despite limited action, he has recorded impressive stats: 46 tackles, eight for loss, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles and three batted passes.

Similarly, Stefon Diggs looks ahead to his Patriots tenure with optimism.

"I'm ahead of schedule. I'm trying to stay ahead of schedule," Diggs said in his introductory press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday. "I've been pretty serious about the grind process, as far as the rehab and everything.

"I kind of figured (the contract) was going to be around that area, considering I'm coming off the injury, but also the fact that I'm one of the only receivers that had six 1,000-yard seasons consecutively (before the injury)."

The receiver took just one free-agent visit — to the Patriots — before signing. He's particularly excited about working with second-year quarterback Drake Maye, noting an interesting comparison.

"It's crazy because, when you ask around, people say he acts a lot like Josh (Allen). And you know, that was my guy," Diggs said.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the signing was made with Maye's development in mind on the "Green Light" podcast.

