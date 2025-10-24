"Chiefs downfall," "Most corrupt team": NFL fans react as Kansas City's "bet" tweets resurface amid NBA gambling scandal

The sports world was shaken on Thursday after the arrests of Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former NBA guard Damon Jones in relation to the FBI's gambling probe.Amid the NBA's gambling scandal, independent journalist and sports commentator Stephen L. Miller highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs' &quot;bet&quot; tweets from previous seasons.NFL fans reacted to the resurfaced tweets on social media.&quot;Chiefs downfall.&quot;Louwyd @stygian___LINKChiefs downfall&quot;For real though. The FBI needs to investigate the refs, not just the betting shenanigans at play here. KC is the most corrupt team in all the NFL and Mahomes is basically Al Capone.&quot;Katie Rozze @katierozzeLINKFor real though. The FBI needs to investigate the refs, not just the betting shenanigans at play here. KC is the most corrupt team in all the NFL and Mahomes is basically Al Capone.&quot;The NFL is not registered as a sport like the WWF, they can legally fix their games.&quot;JohnnyBoyy @MrFourfor20LINKThe NFL is not registered as a sport like the WWF, they can legally fix their games&quot;NFL is registered as entertainment not a sport. They’re safe.&quot;Eazy @007xWestLINKNFL is registered as entertainment not a sport. They’re safeApart from Billups, Rozier and Jones, the FBI indicted 28 people connected to a gambling scandal.NFL holds strong stance on players gambling over sportsThe U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports gambling in 2018, giving rise to scandals involving players and coaches. The NFL has had several such incidents over the last few seasons.One of the earliest incidents involved former cornerback Josh Shaw, who was suspended by the league in November 2019 for betting on NFL games. He missed the 2020 season and while he was reinstated in March 2021 after a 21-game suspension, Shaw never played in the league again.