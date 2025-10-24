  • home icon
  "Chiefs downfall," "Most corrupt team": NFL fans react as Kansas City's "bet" tweets resurface amid NBA gambling scandal

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 24, 2025 03:02 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
The sports world was shaken on Thursday after the arrests of Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former NBA guard Damon Jones in relation to the FBI's gambling probe.

Amid the NBA's gambling scandal, independent journalist and sports commentator Stephen L. Miller highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs' "bet" tweets from previous seasons.

NFL fans reacted to the resurfaced tweets on social media.

"Chiefs downfall."
"For real though. The FBI needs to investigate the refs, not just the betting shenanigans at play here. KC is the most corrupt team in all the NFL and Mahomes is basically Al Capone."
"The NFL is not registered as a sport like the WWF, they can legally fix their games."
"NFL is registered as entertainment not a sport. They’re safe."
Apart from Billups, Rozier and Jones, the FBI indicted 28 people connected to a gambling scandal.

NFL holds strong stance on players gambling over sports

The U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports gambling in 2018, giving rise to scandals involving players and coaches. The NFL has had several such incidents over the last few seasons.

One of the earliest incidents involved former cornerback Josh Shaw, who was suspended by the league in November 2019 for betting on NFL games. He missed the 2020 season and while he was reinstated in March 2021 after a 21-game suspension, Shaw never played in the league again.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

