Chiefs fans blame "Taylor Swift effect" for out-of-control inflation on ticket prices ahead of Week 4 vs. Jets

Taylor Swift's presence at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game caused quite a stir, drawing a wave of viewers. Additionally, ticket prices for home games experienced a significant spike since her attendance. This has fueled expectations that she might attend more Chiefs games in the future, further boosting interest and ticket prices.

Many ticket-selling sites have reported a three-fold increase in ticket sales for all Chiefs' home games. On SeatGeek, an authenticated ticket for the Broncos vs. Chiefs game is priced at $1,366 for Section 119, Row 5, including additional fees.

Chiefs fans are not happy about this development and find it unjustifiable for the prices to increase.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another 'Taylor Swift effect' on the NFL world:

In the whirlwind of pop culture and sports colliding, Travis Kelce is experiencing a meteoric rise in his social media presence and jersey sales, all thanks to an appearance by the global sensation Taylor Swift.

Since being spotted with Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game, Kelce's online following has skyrocketed, with his Instagram followers surging by an impressive 276% in just the last 24 hours. This sudden surge in popularity wasn't limited to the digital realm, Kelce's NFL jersey sales have seen an incredible spike of 400%, a testament to the power of a celebrity encounter.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, even Kelce's teammate and close friend, Patrick Mahomes, had initial disbelief when Kelce mentioned the possibility of Swift attending the game. However, all doubts were dispelled when Swift was at the game. The duo even made a stylish exit from the stadium in Kelce's vintage convertible, adding a touch of glamour to the sports event.

The intersection of sports and celebrity is proving to be a potent cocktail, leaving fans and social media buzzing with excitement. Whether this newfound connection will result in more collaborations or remain a one-time event is something fans are eager to discover.